During an emotional live final, Love Island host Laura Whitmore confirmed the news that the popular dating show will return later this year. The programme's future had reportedly been under discussion since the tragic passing of Caroline Flack earlier this month, and, last week, ITV cancelled two episodes of the reality programme with producers stating it would "not be broadcast out of respect for Caroline's family".

Laura confirmed the news of its return by telling viewers: "If you're at home thinking 'get me in that villa' then I have a treat for you." She continued: "The next series will be heading back to sunny Majorca this summer, so just pop over to ITV.com/loveisland for all the details of how to apply."

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley were crowned the winning couple after two months of couplings and dumpings at a villa in the South African city of Cape Town. They beat three other couples - Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge, Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones, and Ched Uzor and Jess Gale – to take the £50,000 prize.

The winter edition of Love Island came to a close on Sunday night

The final episode of the winter edition, which was aired live on Sunday night, was dedicated to Caroline and saw a tearful Laura deliver a moving tribute to her friend, before a montage of Caroline's moments in the villa were shown. The host told viewers: "The past week has been extremely difficult, coming to terms with the loss of our friend and colleague, Caroline. We're thinking of her family and everyone who knew her at this time."

She continued: "Caroline loved Love Island. She loved love, and that's why tonight's final is dedicated to her." Caroline died on 15 February after she took her own life, and her sad passing went on to spark a wide and important conversation about mental health and the effects of bullying, trolling and negative publicity.

To seek help, Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.