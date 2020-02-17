How Caroline Flack is remembered for her kindness: celebrity friends share their untold stories The Love Island host tragically passed away on Saturday

The tragic passing of television presenter Caroline Flack sparked a wide and important conversation about mental health and the effects of bullying, trolling and negative publicity. The former Love Island host died aged 40 on Saturday, with her lawyer confirming her death as suicide.

Since her death, famous friends and colleagues of Caroline have been paying tribute to her on social media, remembering her laugh and fun-loving attitude to life – but also the small acts of kindness she did for others in need. Last December, Caroline reposted the quote: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind." A call for change and a reminder to #BeKind has since been advocated by her friends.

From fellow presenters to Love Island alumni, let's take a look at the tributes remembering ʹone-of-a-kindʹ Caroline Flack…

Louise Redknapp

Singer Louise Redknapp shared a series of snaps of herself and Caroline, who she called the "kindest, brightest, fun and sincere friend I've met in this industry." Paying tribute to their friendship, Louise recalled Caroline getting in contact with her during a dark time: "Caroline, when things were tough for me and you were going through equally such a tough time you reached out to me and it was so nice to have someone that had been there and been through the same emotions and feelings as me even though different circumstances.

"I always think it takes a certain soul to be able to reach out to someone who they don't really know that well and speak from the heart but you did that for me and from that moment a close friendship was founded. I feel so proud that I was someone that you felt you could trust and that you could speak to at any time about anything. I know what really mattered to you was being loved and being cared for and I just wish you could see how loved you were by so many people."

Louise also thanked her late friend for supporting her professionally too, attending "every show" and being the "brightest, loudest, loyalist supporter" at any DJ set, West End show or music gig she appeared in.

Louise Redknapp remembers Caroline helping her in her time of need

Amy Hart

Amy Hart, another Islander from the 2019 series, shared a touching tale of Caroline being kind to her. Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "I take as I find and what I found was the kindest soul. From putting us at ease on day one, to squeezing my hand when I didn't know I needed it most, to reaching out to my best friend to help her navigate the dark side of social media, to inviting me to her dressing room for showtune karaoke, to giving me the pep talk of all pep talks at Aftersun, she kept me really calm at the reunion and kept reassuring me all evening."

She added: "Caroline went above and beyond her job at all times, she didn't HAVE to do any of that and she did. Absolutely gutted. Go and be the star you are."

Amy Hart thanks the former Love Island host

Adam Collard

Personal trainer Adam Collard, who appeared on series four of Love Island, remembered Caroline's kind words after dividing fans on the ITV dating show. Recalling his first public appearance after the show he wrote: "Still remember her sneaking into my dressing room before Aftersun after all the bad press I got and said ʹeverything will be okay now, the public will love the real you now you're out and this is your chance to show them...ʹ"

Adam shared a video of his fellow Islanders and him enjoying a drink with Caroline in happier times on his Instagram. He added: "Won't ever forget that from how nervous I was and I wish I could say the same back to you Caroline right now, but know that we all do love you & every Jägarbomb for the rest of my life I'll be thinking of you. Rest x."

Love Islander Adam shares Caroline's kind words to him

Vicky Pattinson

Television star Vicky Pattinson found it hard to put into words her devastation of Caroline's passing. Paying tribute, Vicky wrote: "I remember a couple years ago when I was having a hard time, Caroline was one of the first people to reach out- she used to message and call every day to make sure I was ok. That I was getting stronger- her kindness and caring nature floored me. She was special."

Vicky also asked people to follow Caroline's example of kindness: "I implore you all to think long and hard about your behaviour across social media- the ramifications of assumed flippant words and careless cyber bullying are right in front of our eyes tonight. This loss is heart-breaking and I urge everyone to do better."

Vicky Pattinson appreciated Caroline reaching out to her

Zoe Hardman

Fellow television and radio presenter Zoe Hardman recalled how her long-term close friendship with Caroline began: "My beautiful friend. I remember the first time I met you, both of us were going for the same audition. As I was leaving the room I heard this infectious laugh coming from round the corner...then came your smile and sparkly eyes. You said ʹHi I'm Carrie, we've got the same agentʹ and then you put your arms around me and gave me the biggest hug. In a world where both of us could have felt the competition, came kindness and nearly 20 years of friendship."

The Heart DJ wrote the tribute on Instagram alongside an old and recent snap of her with the star.

Zoe Hardman and Caroline Flack were friends for 20 years

Gizzi Erskine

Television chef and close friend of Caroline, Gizzi Erskine, reflected on the pair's "long, action packed and sometimes tempestuous" relationship over the years. Sharing a collage of all the special memories she shared with the late star, she wrote: "We bonded over heartbreak and while she was stubborn and righteous at times, she was also one of the most engaged and kind hearted people I know. She quite literally saved my life once when I was going through hell and I now need to live with the fact that I was unable to do the same for her in this instance."

The chef also sent her condolences to Caroline's family: "To Jo, Paul, her mother, father and her nieces who were her sanctuary, my heart bleeds for you. I do hope your eternity has a beach, karaoke and somewhere to dance. Love you."

Celebrity chef Gizzi Erskine credits Caroline with saving her life during one dark period of her life

Amber Gill

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill praised Caroline for being "a supportive friend in a time of need" and an "amazing woman" who will be truly missed. Paying her respects on Instagram, Amber chose to post two photos of the former Love island host and her together on the show.

Love Island winner Amber Gill with Caroline on the show

Joanna Chimonides

Joanna Chimonides, a contestant on last year's Love Island, revealed the reason behind her choice of photo when paying respect to the ITV show host. Sharing a behind-the-scenes selfie, she said: "I chose this photo as this was the first time I properly spoke to @carolineflack at Aftersun. She was so so kind and had such a positive and bubbly aura! RIP beautiful, you are amazing.

"You will be missed! She looked after us all and gave me amazing advice, as being new to the industry was quite overwhelming. I feel so blessed to have met such a great person."

Joanna Chimonides and her ex-Love Island beau Michael Griffiths with Caroline

Maya Jama

Television presenter Maya Jama took to Twitter to share her shock at the news of Caroline's sudden and "devastating" death. The BBC Radio 1 DJ admitted the star was someone she had looked up to in the same line of work. She added: "She gave me advice on how to handle trolls & papers writing [expletive] multiple times and I can't even imagine how she would have felt…"

Maya additionally called for this "witch-hunt mentality" to stop, urging people to "be kinder."

Presenter Maya Jama was grateful for Caroline's advice on how to cope in the public eye

Stacey Dooley

Fellow Strictly Come Dancing champion Stacey Dooley posted a photo of the pair together on Instagram, simply captioned: "Night girl. Thank you for always being kind to me." Caroline went on to win Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 with her dance partner Pasha Kovalev.

Stacey Dooley said that Caroline was always kind to her

Ashley James

Model and DJ Ashley James said she would miss her close friend "Caz," who she was in contact with just days before her death. Opening up about her grief on Instagram, Ashley said: "I'm lost for words but I've found comfort and closeness seeing other people's tributes. She used to always say she loved my Instagram for how open I was, so I'm trying to be open whilst processing my grief and not oversharing.

"Caroline and I grew increasingly close over the last couple of years, united in being absolute hopeless romantics. We spoke almost daily, she really got what it was like to be single and to go through constant heartbreak. She would always laugh at the incredibly long and heartfelt messages I'd write to the people who broke my heart. I can't believe I've lost my friend and I'm going to miss our constant WhatsApp messages. I can't believe she's gone."

The 32-year-old also encouraged people to think twice before tweeting anything horrible online and to remember that "we are all human beings at the end of the day".

Ashley James shared this shot of her friend and fellow hopeless romantic

