Luke T walked into the Love Island villa earlier in the series and immediately stole Siannise and viewers' hearts. The loveable 22-year-old from Luton then pulled off the most romantic stunt we've seen so far in the show by taking Siannise on a hunt around the villa, before asking her to be his girlfriend. The couple are hugely popular amongst viewers and are tipped for the final. Want to know more about Luke T? Look no further, here's all you need to know…

Luke T's mum Beverley is a singer and took part in The X Factor in 2007, when her son made a very special appearance on the show. Heart-melting footage emerged of the Love Island contestant when he was just a child as he explained in a VT how proud of his mum he was. He can sweetly be heard telling the camera: "I really love my mum, I'm really proud of her." Adorable.

Luke T's mum has a royal connection

It may have been a few years since Luke's mum appeared on the The X Factor and came in sixth place, but Beverley is still a keen singer – and even has a royal connection! Luke T explained in his pre-villa interview that she is part of the now very well-known Kingdom Choir. Although Beverley wasn't present at the time, the choir she's now a member of performed at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018. The choir wowed the wedding attendees and viewers at home with their rendition of Stand By Me.

Luke T has had a successful football career

Before heading to South Africa, Luke T was quite the sportsman and played as a semi-professional footballer. Luke started his career at Luton Town before moving on to play for Darlington FC as a defender. The 22-year-old also made his debut in England's C team in March 2019. Luke has been out of the game, however, after rupturing his Achilles tendon in August 2019. Ouch!

Luke T insists he's very loyal

Luke T's girlfriend and fellow Islander Siannise was over the moon when he came back single from his brief stint in Casa Amor. And she'd be also pleased to hear that before he even entered the villa, Luke T explained that he considers himself a very loyal person. He said: "I don't have a wandering eye, I wouldn't ever play anyone. I wouldn't lie to someone and then go and do something else. I'd try and be open."

Luke T has a rather interesting party trick

Luke T's party trick is certainly… different. The 22-year-old explained: "Popping my belly button in and out. It's an inny and an outty!" We wonder what Siannise makes of that?

