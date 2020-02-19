Love Island: 5 facts about Paige Turley you need to know

Paige Turley has proven very popular with the Love Island viewers so far alongside her new boyfriend and fellow Islander, Finn Tapp. So much so that many have deemed the couple as winners of the show which ends on Sunday 23 February. Paige, a 22-year-old from West Lothian in Scotland, hit the headlines before joining the villa as a former girlfriend of popular singer Lewis Capaldi, but Paige has also dabbled in music and singing herself. Want to know about the Islander? Here's all you need to know.

Paige is NOT the inspiration for Lewis Capaldi's song

At the Brit Awards on Tuesday, Paige's famous ex Lewis gave her a little shout-out during his speech after picking up the Best Song award for Someone You Loved. And the BRIT winner even clarified who the song was about after many thinking the song was about Paige. After thanking everyone for the award, the singer said: "Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend who you can now see every night on Love Island but it's actually about my grandmother who has sadly passed away a few years ago." Lewis went on to quip: "And I hope to god that ITV don't contact her to be on a reality TV show," welcoming much laughter in the arena. That clears that up!

Paige is passionate about the girl code

After Shaughna was dumped from the Island, Paige was overcome with emotion on her friend's exit, so it's clear that she holds her girlfriends very close to her heart, and this also applies when it comes to boys. In her pre-villa interview, Paige said she would never go near her friends boyfriends. "You don't go near each other's men or exes. You have each other's back, you are there for them in good times and bad times." We couldn't agree more!

Paige revealed her most disastrous dating experience

She might be lucky in love now with Finn, but before the show Paige had a less than ideal date. The 22-year-old opened up about her most disastrous dating experience, explaining: "Last year I went on a date and got drunk pretty quickly. I woke up the next day with vomit in my hair and I was in my ex boyfriend's bed… while he had slept on the couch." She continued: "I had all these texts and FaceTime missed calls from the guy I'd been on the date with who I must have just left. I woke up and my ex said, 'I hope you have a hangover!'"

Paige's ideal man is very similar to Finn!

Paige and Finn are clearly a match made in heaven. Before meeting him, Paige described her ideal type as "tall, dark and handsome." She said: "He's got to be quite witty with a bit of banter and something about him. I like a guy with a strong personality, he knows who he is and what he wants."

Paige is a singer and appeared on Britain's Got Talent

Paige has made no secret about her love for singing in the villa, and the Islander even appeared on Britain's Got Talent. Appearing on the show in 2012, the then 14-year-old took to the stage to sing Birdy's Skinny Love in front of Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, who all gave her a 'Yes!' To this day, the blonde beauty has been gigging and singing at open-mic nights and would often post pictures of her singing on her Instagram before entering the villa.

