Alison Hammond reveals impressive weight loss technique in gruelling new video Alison looks amazing!

Alison Hammond looks amazing right now. The This Morning star has already lost an impressive amount of weight since making some drastic lifestyle changes after becoming an ambassador for Weight Watchers. But her shrinking figure doesn’t come without sacrifice – as Alison proved when she shared one of her weight loss techniques on Instagram. Posting a gruelling workout video, Alison is hard at work with her trainer Ellis, who puts her through her paces. Ellis revealed that their circuit for the day consisted of ten kettlebell swings, curls and presses and then five medball slams – sounds exhausting! Commenting on the video, Alison said: “Train with Ali. ‘Trainers and clients who train together stay together’. Smashing it with our @ellisgatfield.”

Look at Alison go!

The mum-of-one shocked fans last month when she shared a stunning photo on Instagram, showcasing a noticeably slimmer face. And the dedication to her health has seen her hailed as an inspiration, with many fans commenting on her latest post. One said: “You are inspiring people so much. Well done hunny.” Another added: “Well done Alison, keep going you’re an inspiration.” And a third added: “Fantastic, good girl. You’re doing great and look fab. Beauty inside and out.”

Alison shocked fans with her weight loss in May

Speaking of her decision to lose weight, Alison told HELLO! In May: "I am 44 now, and there are certain things I can't do, and I am the sort of person who wants to embrace life and enjoy it. In the back of my head I was putting things off, like my son would ask 'can we go for a bike ride' and I was like 'yeah, yeah, we'll go for a bike ride' but never actually get round to doing the bike ride because I didn't want to not be able to complete the whole lap. Then I thought, if I carried on doing this there is diabetes and do I want my journey to be going that way? Actually, I don't, so I just thought let's go a different path."

