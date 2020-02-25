Holly Willoughby gave viewers another priceless moment on This Morning on Tuesday. The 39-year-old couldn't control her laughter after she muddled up the royal succession during a game of It's Behind You, which sees viewers describe an image behind Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield, who must guess the right answer to win a cash prize for the caller. Hilarity ensued after one caller attempted to describe a photo of Prince Charles, giving Holly and Phil the clue: "The next in line for the throne."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby makes epic royal blunder on This Morning

But while Phillip pondered his answer for a brief moment, Holly blurted out Prince William, then Prince Harry, seemingly forgetting that he and wife Meghan Markle have stepped back from royal duties, and finally Prince George, before collapsing back into the sofa in a fit of laughter. Luckily for Holly, Phillip was able to correctly name Prince Charles before the time ran out.

Phillip is often on hand to bail his co-star and best friend out of sticky situations, but Holly will now have a new sidekick she announced earlier this week she will be hosting a brand new show with Bradley Walsh. Thanks to the popularity of their Christmas show, Take Off, the pair have revealed that they are now making it a full series! The show sees members of the audience compete to win a holiday, and the duo spoke about how much they were looking forward to filming new episodes.

READ: Holly Willoughby's most gorgeous Dancing on Ice hairstyles since 2007

Holly Willoughby lost her composure once again on This Morning

READ: Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning in a gorgeous collared mini dress

In a joint statement, Holly and Bradley said: "We're really excited to be working together again on Take Off. We had so much fun last time and can't wait to give more families the chance to win an amazing holiday." Entertainment Commissioning Controller Kate Phillip said: "I'm so pleased that Brad and Holly will be returning to BBC One with more Take Off. With memorable, play along games and our hosts' infectious energy, Take Off will give everyone a lift." They are also looking for audience participants, and so if you want to have a chance to win a holiday, email take-part@hungrybear.tv for more information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.