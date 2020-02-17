This Morning viewers praise Ruth Langsford for bravery following emotional interview

This Morning viewers have flooded social media with praise for Ruth Langsford after a difficult and emotional interview on the breakfast show where she discussed the devastating news about Caroline Flack. In the interview, Ruth and one of her interviewees, Nicola Thorp, broke down in tears while talking about the beloved Love Island host, who died by suicide on Saturday.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford wells up on This Morning

Viewers took to social media to praise both of them on their bravery in handling such a difficult topic, particularly due to Ruth's personal experience with suicide following the death of her sister, Julia, back in 2019. One person wrote: "Sending love @nicolathorp_ on @thismorning brave of you to share your experience which will help others," while another added: "Such powerful words - well done both Nicola and Ruth." A third person tweeted: "Love Ruth and Eamonn. @RuthieeL is so brave talking about Caroline Flack when she’s been through it herself."

Viewers praised Ruth

Caroline's family confirmed the awful news that she had died in a statement on Saturday which read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time." ITV also released a statement which read: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Laura Whitmore, who replaced Caroline as the presenter on Love Island for the 2020 show, paid a heartfelt tribute to her on her radio show, saying: "She was bubbly and for such a small stature, commanded a room. She loved to laugh and had the most infectious chuckle. She also had many struggles, I am not going to pretend she was perfect. She lived every mistake publicly under scrutiny. Caroline loved to love, that’s all she wanted, which is why the show Love Island was important to her."

The 34-year-old went on to plead for more kindness in the media and online, saying: "The problem wasn’t the show, the show was loving, caring and safe and protective. The problem is, the outside world is not… You don’t have to tear down someone to feel good about yourself. So, to listeners, be kind: only you are responsible for how you treat others and what you put out in the world. I have had messages and been harassed for doing my job and this is where the problem is. I want to use my platform to call people out. It's gone too far, your words affect people… Enough."