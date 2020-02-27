Flesh and Blood: all the possible plot theories ahead of the final episode How do you think the ITV drama will finish?

ITV mini-series Flesh and Blood has kept viewers hooked since the first episode aired on Monday. And now, with the show set to come to a close, fans are hoping for any loose ends to be tied-up and for the truth behind the mysterious crime to be revealed. However the whodunit will unfold, it's set to get viewers talking. Many have already been taking to social media throughout the week to voice their ideas on how the drama might end; so before we find out in Thursday's final instalment, let's take a look at all the potential theories on how Flesh and Blood could wrap.

WATCH: Imelda Staunton on her character in Flesh and Blood

Flesh and Blood: Mary is the murderer

Throughout the drama, Mary, played by Imelda Staunton, has been a prime suspect in the show. Her shifty movements such as walking into Vivien's house uninvited, stealing her parcels and even knocking perfume off the shelf to startle a showering Mark, has led many to think that she's not one to be trusted. As well as this, her nosey nature in Vivien and her children's lives, and her suspicions towards Vivien's new partner, has resulted in one theory predicting that Mary is the perpetrator and Mark is the fateful victim.

Flesh and Blood: Jake kills Mark

Episode three left viewers on the edge of their seat as the show ended on a huge cliffhanger. In the final ten minutes, Jake, played by Russell Tovey, came to blows with Mark, played by Stephen Rea, at his mum Vivien's 70th birthday party. Jake is questioned by the police about the injury on his hand, before the scene flashes back to the party, where he is punched by Mark before falling over and smashing a table. With Jake being questioned by police, but Mark then nowhere to be seen, this has made plenty of viewers reckon that Mark is in fact the victim and Jake is the perpetrator.

Flesh and Blood: Mark kills Vivien

Since the first episode when we were first introduced to Vivien's new partner Mark, characters in the show, as well as those watching at home, have been consistently suspicious of his intentions. The drama has seen Mark marry Vivien in a very sudden wedding, shower her with extravagant gifts, and convince her to reorganise her will. This has led to one theory that Mark has been after his new wife's money the whole time, and that the ending will see him take her life. This is further fuelled by the fact that Vivien has not yet been seen in the police interview room, unlike many of the other characters.

Flesh and Blood: Vivien is the injured victim in hospital

It's possible that more than one person fell victim to a crime that night. In one of the episodes so far, viewers spotted authorities removing what appears to be a body bag from the scene and throughout the show so far, investigators have been referring to a victim in hospital in a "critical condition." This certainly opens up the theory that perhaps one person lost their life, and another is still fighting for theirs. Many think that Mark injured Vivien, and then when her son Jake came to her defence, he acted in a rage and ended up killing Mark.

Flesh and Blood: Helen is the victim

Some eagle-eyed viewers have noticed something interesting about the show so far: only two of Vivien's three children have been seen to be interviewed by police. Natalie and Jake have both been asked questions by investigators on their mum's life and relationship with Mark, but Helen, the eldest child, is yet to be seen in the interview room.

Given that all children were present on the night in question, it's perhaps surprising that Helen hasn't yet been asked anything, and many seem to think this could mean that Helen has fallen victim to the crime. There's only one way to find out!

Flesh and Blood concludes on Thursday at 9pm ITV.

