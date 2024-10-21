DI Ray viewers spot 'weird' connection with BBC's Showtrial as crime drama returns with series 2

ITV's hit crime drama DI Ray returned to our screens on Sunday night and viewers were quick to spot a "weird" link between the police series and the second season of the BBC's Showtrial.

Taking to social media, viewers pointed out that actor Michael Socha plays a villain in both shows. In DI Ray, which stars Parminder Nagra as the titular detective, Michael portrays criminal Dave Chapman, while in Showtrial, the actor plays PC Justin Mitchell, who is accused of murdering a climate change activist.

WATCH: Parminder Nagra returns in DI Ray

One viewer penned: "Same actor at the same time on 2 different dramas is weird, Michael Socha," while another added: "Frank Chapman's son in #DIRay is also the dodgy #Policeman & main suspect in #ShowTrial? Actor Michael Socha plays both parts."

A third fan penned: "@Michaelsocha my fave actor and a double dose tonight #DIRay #Showtrial," while another was frustrated at the scheduling clash: "So #Showtrial on @BBCOne and #DIRay on @ITV are on at the same time, with the same actor in the villain's role, well done TV schedulers, how absolutely pathetic!"

© Peter Marley Michael Socha stars in Showtrial and DI Ray

For those yet to tune into DI Ray, it follows Detective Inspector Rachita Ray after her promotion to the homicide unit.

The new episodes pick up two months after the end of season one, which saw the detective suspended from the police after solving the murder of Imran Aziz.

© Justin Slee Parminder Nagra is back as Rachita Ray

The full synopsis reads: "Two months after her suspension, DI Rachita Ray is thrust back into homicide after a fatal drive-by shooting outside a Birmingham hospital leaves two dead: a young nurse, Megan Parks, and the head of a notorious local crime syndicate, Frank Chapman. DI Ray is in race against time uncover the truth before the Chapman family act out their revenge and an all-out gang war erupts onto the streets."

It's safe to say fans were pleased to see the show back on their screens after over two years, with one person writing: "#DIRay The cast in this are incredible. So glad this show is back," while another added: "Thanks, Mam what a cracking return from DI Ray @parmindernagra looking forward to tomorrow."

© Justin Slee The series picks up two months after the events of series one

A third viewer praised leading lady Parminder's performance, penning: "Parminder Nagra is brilliant as #DIRay."

Speaking to HELLO! about where we find Rachita in series two, Parminder said her character is "a bit battered and bruised" emotionally after the betrayal by her fiancé Martyn, who was revealed as corrupt at the end of series one.

"Being called back into work, she's not very trusting of anybody because of what's happened," explained the actress. "And what is this going to look like? I think that's how it starts for her and making sure that she's got her eye on the ball, that it's about the work and nothing else."

© Justin Slee Parminder said Rachita is emotionally 'battered and bruised' afte the events of season one

On reuniting with her co-star Jamie Bamber, who plays Martyn, the Bend It Like Beckham star said: "It's almost two years since we did the first series as well, but we just picked up from where we left off, and that scene itself, it's a little bit goose pimple-y because you're going back to meet this man that you were in love with and probably still have those feelings because they don't just suddenly disappear."

DI Ray continues on Monday 21 October at 9pm on ITV. Series 2 is available to stream on ITVX.