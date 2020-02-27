ITV's Flesh and Blood has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seat all week as they try and solve the mysterious crime that's rocked Vivien and her family. And in true TV style, the penultimate episode that aired on Wednesday night finished on a gripping cliff hanger, but many watching at home are more convinced than ever on who is the perpetrator.

The final ten minutes of episode three saw a scuffle between Jake, played by Russell Tovey, and his mum Vivien's new partner Mark, played by Stephen Rea, as they came to blows at Vivien's 70th birthday party. Mark could be seen throwing a punch at his wife's son, which saw him fall over and smash a table on the decking. And viewers seems to think this fight is the beginning of the story behind the crime being unravelled.

Could Mark turn out to be the victim?

Prior to episode three, viewers were suspicious of Mark and convinced that he is the killer. But, taking to social media, many fans suggested that the outburst between him and Jake, and Jake's shifty demeanour in the police interview, means that Jake is involved in the incident and Mark could in fact be the victim. One person tweeted: "So was that Mark punching Jake??? #FleshAndBlood." While another wrote: "So Mark is the victim... #FleshAndBlood."

Some viewers are suspicious of Russell Tovey's character, Jake

Others were also convinced on this new twist, suggesting that Mark isn't the one to blame. "The son is my main suspect! He's lying to the police and has a temper!! #FleshAndBlood," tweeted a viewer, while another echoed this theory: "It's too obvious that Mark has murdered Vivian, my guess it's her son for want of money and what a fright I got at end of episode tonight, didn't half make me jump out of my skin!" The final episode of Flesh and Blood airs on Thursday night and will no doubt tie up those loose ends. So who will be to blame? And who will pay the ultimate price? We can't wait to find out!

