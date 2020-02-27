I Am Not Okay With This: Everything you need to know about the gripping new Netflix drama Watch the I Am Not Okay With This trailer and find out more about the show here

Are you thinking about checking out Netflix's new show, I Am Not Okay With This? Find out everything you need to know about the exciting new drama here, from the plot to the cast…

What is I Am Not Okay With This about?

From the same producers as Stranger Things, the story follows a teenage girl, Sydney, who has to navigate typical high school problems while also dealing with her complex family, her sexuality and, oh, discovering that she actually has superpowers. The show is an adaptation of the popular graphic novel by Charles Forsman, and is directed by End of the F***ing World director Jonathan Entwistle.

The show follows Sydney

When is I Am Not Okay With This out?

All seven episodes of season one dropped on Netflix on Wednesday 26 February. Each episode is only around 20 minutes long, meaning that it hasn't taken fans long at all to binge watch the entire show! Watch the trailer for the supernatural drama here:

WATCH: I Am Not Okay With This trailer

Who is in the cast of I Am Not Okay With This?

Sophia Lillis plays Sydney Novak. The 18-year-old is a star in the making, having appeared in both It films as well as Sharp Objects as the younger version of Amy Adams' character, Camille. She has also starred as Nancy Drew in Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase and Gretel in Gretel & Hansel.

Meet the cast of I Am Not Okay With This

READ: Where can Netflix's You season three go from here?

Wyatt Oleff plays Stanley Barber. Although he is only 16, he already has plenty of acting credits to his name, and has also starred in the It films as Stanley, as well as Once Upon a Time, The History of Us and Suburgatory. Meanwhile, Richard Ellis plays Bradley Lewis and Sofia Bryant plays Dina.

Wyatt Oleff plays Stanley Barber

What has the response been to I Am Not Okay With This?

Fans and critics alike have praised the new series, with an 80% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The general consensus on the site reads: "As awkward and charming as adolescence, but with twice the supernatural twists, I Am Not Okay With This' first season at times veers into shallow territory, but Sophia Lillis' strong performance keeps it afloat." Fans took to Twitter to discuss the series, with one writing: "I finished the show and all I can say is wow. Such an amazing show @sophialillis." Another added: "I just binge watched #iamnotokwiththis and it was so cute. I feel like TV these days really represents the type of teens I could only find in books when I was in high school and I just love it."

READ: Everything you need to know about Netflix's Love is Blind weddings