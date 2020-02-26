Holly Willoughby gives glimpse into home life as she makes pancakes for her children The This Morning host shares three kids with husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby looked like a total pro as she cooked up a storm to celebrate Pancake Day on Tuesday. The This Morning presenter uploaded a selfie as she proudly showed off a freshly-made pancake, while posing in her kitchen at home. "I've cracked it!!! Thanks @ainsleyfoods @thismorning #pancakeday2020," Holly wrote on Instagram.

The TV star flashed her winning smile at the camera as she looked casual in a black oversized jumper and jeans. Holly, 39, was giving a shout out to celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott, who appeared on Tuesday's episode of This Morning. Alongside Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield, the trio hilariously attempted to break the world record for the highest pancake flip of 31ft. Sadly, they didn't quit beat the record.

Holly was most likely making pancakes for her three young children Harry, Belle and Chester, who she shares with husband Dan Baldwin. The Dancing on Ice presenter often shares snaps of her kids, although Holly is very mindful not to show their faces on social media.

Holly Willoughby perfected her cooking skills on Pancake Day

The family have just returned from a skiing break in the Alps, with Holly posting some fabulous snaps online. One showed her posing against a snowy Alpine chalet as she looked up to the sky. Another was of Holly relaxing on a sun lounger with an Aperol Spritz in hand. She told fans: "Home from a week of snowy heaven... full to the brim with family, skis and cheese! And of course there was time for this..."

What's more, Holly even uploaded a video of her five-year-old son Chester on the slopes, and he certainly has skills! The youngster was seen zooming past his mum and crouching down as he skied through her legs, while Holly snowploughed. "Chester... Nutmegged by my own son," she quipped.

