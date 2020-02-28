Alesha Dixon's baby daughter Anaya made her first television appearance on Friday, and she is gorgeous! Appearing on This Morning, the little one was held by her father, Azuka, as mum Alesha sat on the sofa chatting to Rochelle Humes and Eamonn Holmes, talking all things Britain's Got Talent, The Greatest Dancer and more.

WATCH: Alesha's adorable daughter makes appearance on This Morning

And the little one didn't like being away from her mum for too long, as the six-month-old could be heard in the background while Alesha spoke about her presenting stint on The Greatest Dancer ahead of the semi-finals. The mum-of-two laughed as she said: "Can you hear my child? Sorry!" The camera then panned to the tiny tot as she was cuddled by her dad. How adorable!

Alesha also spoke about her pregnancy journey with Anaya, which occurred while she was working on the BBC dancing competition. "Babies seem to have been the theme in The Greatest Dancer," she began. "Because for season one, I was pregnant during the live shows as well and no one knew, and then during season two I was very heavily pregnant, so it was a bit confusing for the audience because there I was nine months pregnant, and then next minute carrying the baby!"

Alesha posted this beautiful picture of Anaya soon after she was born

Alesha and Azuka welcomed Anaya Safiya in August but didn't reveal the news until almost two months later. The Mis-Teeq bandmate explained why she kept her pregnancy a secret for six months, saying: "I think for me, I don't necessarily go out of my way to keep it quiet. I'm the kind of person that I never feel this need, this strong need to declare everything. I think everything in its time. And I think the way the pregnancy was announced, with Ant and Dec doing it on the show, it was really sweet. Obviously at that point I couldn't hide it anymore."

During her interview on This Morning, the mum-of-two also joked about the prospect of having another child. After predicting that friend and fellow TV star Rochelle would have another, Alesha joked: "I'll go again next 'cause I'm running out of time!"

