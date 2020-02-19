Alesha Dixon is officially back in the recording studio! The star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of herself listening to a snippet of a new song, and the Britain's Got Talent judge captioned the post with a moving line of lyrics that read: "Standing in the mirror would I still see someone... I can rely on? Stronger because of yesterday."

Needless to say, fans were thrilled by the prospect of new music from the former Mis-Teeq singer, and took to the comment section of Alesha's post to say so. One wrote: "Please release new music soon it’s been too long," while another added: "Please let this be a new song for 2020! I need new Alesha music!"

Alesha welcomed Anaya in August

It's certainly shaping up to be a busy 2020 for Alesha, who not only has new music on the horizon but is busy raising her two young daughters, Azura, seven, and Anaya, who is just six months old and no doubt quite the handful!

Alesha's second pregnancy was announced by Ant and Dec live on the season 10 final of Britain's Got Talent in June 2019. The news came as a happy surprise to her fans, as she had previously admitted to YOU magazine that she thought she might be too old to have another baby. "I don't know whether it will happen, given my age, but I adore the idea of a large family and I hope I will be lucky.”She added: “The love I feel for Azura is so pure and unconditional. The main thing is to enjoy her in the present and be philosophical about the future because what will be will be."

The mother-of-two shared the first photo of her second baby daughter in October 2019, revealing her beautiful name. Posting the sweet snapshot on Instagram of the tiny new arrival sleeping soundly, swaddled in a white cellular blanket, Alesha revealed: "Anaya Safiya born 20.08.19."

