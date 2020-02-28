At the end of each working week, This Morning is usually fronted by one of TV's favourite presenting couples Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes. However, on Friday's This Morning, Ruth was noticeably absent. Instead, other TV favourite Rochelle Humes filled in alongside Ruth's husband to present the morning magazine show, and Eamonn was the one to explain why.

Addressing viewers at 10am, the Irish born journalist and broadcaster embraced his temporary partner as he said to a giggling Rochelle: "There'll be lots of you thinking 'Ruth looks really well today.'" Rochelle quipped back: "Eamonn every time this happens you say the same thing and I've told you not to do that!" Eamonn then responded, explaining his wife's absence: "Well, Ruthie's got other things to do today [so] she can't be here today, but Rochelle and I are pairing up."

Rochelle Humes sat alongside Eamonn Holmes on This Morning

Ruth's break from the morning programme comes soon after she and Eamonn posted adorable tributes to their son Jack's 18th birthday earlier this week. One of their family's traditions is to decorate the breakfast table whenever there's a birthday, and Ruth pulled out all the stops this time around. The Loose Women panellist shared a video on Instagram of the dining room table, which was adorned with a gold centerpiece with the number 18, along with matching plates, napkins and paper cups. The doting mum had also sprinkled confetti on top of the table cloth, while the room was decked out with birthday bunting and helium balloons. Alongside the footage, Ruth wrote: "The scene is set! Traditional birthday breakfast table for Jack's 18th! Our baby's all grown up!"

Eamonn also had some lovely words to mark the teenager's milestone birthday. The proud dad took Instagram to post a rare picture of him and his son, along with a touching message. Eamonn, 60, wrote: "My Baby Son becomes 18 today, all grown up and at least 6 inches taller than his old Dad. Couldn't be more proud of the young man he has become. Many Happy Returns Jack."

