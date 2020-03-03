Love Island stars Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard confirm split 

Maura Higgins has announced that she and Curtis Pritchard have parted ways in a candid Instagram post. The Love Island finalist, who has been in a relationship with the professional dancer since they starred in the reality show together last summer, shared a statement on her Instagram Stories which read: "Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship."

Maura and Curtis have broken up

She continued: "There is no easy way to get through a break-up and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn't to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future." Curtis has yet to address their split, and last shared a snap with Maura back on Valentine's Day, writing: "Happy valentine's day to this little button nose.. cant wait to see you later... @maurahiggins you are a incredible person #loveyou."

Maura, who recently starred in Dancing on Ice, spoke about their relationship on Loose Women back in January, and said that they weren't worried about the so-called 'curse' which sees couples break up while competing on the show. Speaking on Loose Women, she said: "I don't think [Curtis] is worried. I'm very lucky because Curtis is obviously used to the whole dancing world, he knows that you have to have a connection to your partner." Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the news, with one tweeting: "Disappointed but I wish them both well #Curtis #Maura." Another added: "I’m sad for Maura and Curtis but I wish the best in whatever they decide to do moving forward. Lord knows they didn’t have any easy ride coming out the villa."

