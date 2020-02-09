Dancing on Ice is well underway and Maura Higgins is impressing the judges and viewers alike with her skills in the rink. Alongside her skating partner Alexander Demetriou, Maura has earned decent skills and has clearly wowed audiences, having not been in the bottom two so far. But who is Maura Higgins? From lapping up the sunshine in a certain villa in Majorca, to the chilly training rinks, here's all you need to know about the reality star.

How old is Maura?

Maura Higgins was born on 25 November 1990, having recently celebrated turning 29. On her birthday, boyfriend Curtis Pritchard shared an adorable Instagram post with a series of baby pictures of Maura. The Greatest Dancer star captioned the post: "Happy birthday to this little munchkin @maurahiggins Miss you already and cannot wait to see you. You really are truly amazing and beautiful. To see everything you have achieved in the past months is incredible and I'm so lucky to be able to call you my girlfriend, HAPPY BIRTHDAY." How sweet! This year will mark her 30th, and no doubt the Irish beauty will be planning a big do.

Where is Maura from?

Maura hails from Longford, the county town of County Longford, Ireland. It is the biggest town in the county and is about 75 miles from Dublin. Before joining Dancing on Ice, the reality star had her own segment on This Morning during which she explored more of her home country.

We first met Maura when she was on Love Island alongside current boyfriend Curtis

How did she become famous?

We first met Maura when she set her sights on Tommy Fury in the Love Island villa for the show's fifth series. She was instantly a hit with Love Island viewers and was trending multiple times for her quick wit and meme-worthy one-liners. Relationships After causing a stir between Molly and Tommy, Maura set her sights on another Islander: Curtis who had recently split from his then "half-girlfriend" Amy Hart. After a couple of "chats" the couple decide to go for it, made the final, and are still together. Cute.

Maura and Curtis have remained a couple since leaving Love Island

Dancing on Ice Journey

Five months after finding love in the Spanish villa, it was announced that Maura was to join another popular ITV show, Dancing on Ice. Although Maura was excited about her stint on the show, the reality star did admit that her training meant that her and Curtis weren't spending as much time together as she'd like. Appearing on Loose Women, the former Love Islander said: "We don't see each other as much as we'd hoped, but we're busy and because we're in the same line of work now we understand that and when we see each other it's amazing."

WATCH: Maura on breaking the 'curse'

Maura was also quick to ensure that, although she was dancing with another man, no "curse" was coming between her and Curtis. The 29-year-old explained: " I don't think [Curtis] is worried," adding, "I'm very lucky because Curtis is obviously used to the whole dancing world, he knows that you have to have a connection to your partner."

