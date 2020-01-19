He's the professional ballroom dancer and she's the Irish siren who went into a very well known villa and caused a stir. But despite the drama in the Love Island abode, Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard's relationship is still going strong many months later.

Since leaving the show earlier in 2019, the two former contestants have been enjoying their successful careers, with Maura currently competing on Dancing on Ice, and Curtis appearing on The Greatest Dancer. Despite both now having very busy schedules, the pair clearly make time together, with Curtis taking a trip to watch Maura in her first performance on the ice. Take a look at Maura and Curtis' adorable relationship in pictures…

A trip to the ice

Curtis proved he was the ever-supportive boyfriend earlier this month as he visited the set of Dancing on Ice to watch Maura perform on the show. It was the former Love Island contestant's first scored routine on the ice alongside her professional partner Alexander Demetrious, and Curtis was clearly impressed. Taking to Instagram, the Greatest Dancer host said: "So proud of how this little button nose did on last Sunday's show. She has worked so hard and it showed in the class routine she pulled off."

Date night

Having been in the villa for the beginning part of their relationship, the couple were no doubt eager to indulge in date nights for just the two of them. Back in August 2019, the couple enjoyed dinner and drinks at Sheesh restaurant. Curtis looked cool in a plain white tee and jewellery, and Maura looked amazing in a little black dress.

TV Choice awards

With their new found fame came glitzy nights out and red carpets. Maura and Curtis attended the TV choice awards last September and looked super glam as they left the party together.

Boohoo launch

Maura landed herself a collaboration deal with Boohoo not long after the show wrapped, and boyfriend Curtis attended the launch alongside her.

Trip to Strictly

With Curtis' brother AJ being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, it came as no surprise that the couple would take a trip up to Elstree to cheer him and his then partner Saffron Barker on in the competition. We wonder if Curtis taught Maura some moves while they were there?

Late Late Show

Maura even took her new boyfriend home to Ireland where she filmed the Late Late Show alongside Love Island winner and fellow Irish native, Greg O'Shea. Curtis may not have appeared on the show but the couple took this adorable snap backstage, proving Curtis is certainly the supportive boyfriend!

This Morning

The couple even appeared on the This Morning sofa while chatting to Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield to talk about their relationship. Not only were Curtis and Maura matching in their blue-tone outfits, but Maura and Holly's denim blue outfits complimented each other perfectly! We wonder if they planned that…

Store appearance

While attending a Debenhams event in October, Maura and Curtis posed for photos together. Fellow Love Islander's Danny Williams and Jordan Hames also attended.

A night out on the town

Another red carpet appearance meant that Curtis and Maura got all dressed up to hit the town. The couple looked incredible in their glamorous outfits as they posed up a storm on the carpet of ITV's Palooza event last month, proving their relationship is still going strong.

