Alex Jones has revealed she had to be rushed to the paramedics while filming The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. The One Show host suffered a nasty injury in the tent which resulted in her needing stitches. Alex explained to the Metro: "They had these fancy electric mixers, where you attach the glass bowl, put the whisk in and press go. It turns out my bowl wasn't attached and the moment the blade hit it, the bowl shattered into 1,000 pieces." The 42-year-old Welsh star continued: "I'm saying 'I'm absolutely fine' before realising there's a massive shard of glass sticking out of my hand. I had to go straight off to the paramedic for stitches. He said 'I'm just going to put in the anaesthetic' and I was like 'No, there's no time for that, I have a showstopper to make, just do it!'"

Alex Jones in 60 seconds

While Alex might have been enthusiastic to carry on in the competition, she did admit that the biggest lesson she had taken from the show was to "buy cakes instead". "Let's just say, it wasn't like the show I've seen where people produce these incredible cakes," she laughed. "I barely made anything edible."

Alex Jones with her husband, Charlie Thomson

This isn't the first time that mum-of-two Alex has recounted a kitchen fail for her fans. In 2018, she candidly revealed on Instagram that she had been preparing a ready meal for herself and husband Charlie Thomson when disaster struck, with the plastic dish melting and sticking to the oven. Sharing a photo of the dish on Instagram Stories, Alex revealed they were going to have to make do with a makeshift alternative – cheese and marmite on toast. "My 'cooking' fails have reached a whole new level. The plastic has actually melted! Cheese/ marmite/ toast it is!" she joked.

