Alex Jones's family is complete. The One Show star has opened up about her family in a new interview with Good Housekeeping, and confirmed that she won't be having any more children with her husband Charlie Thomson. The couple, who married in December 2015, are parents to sons Teddy, three and Kit, nine months. "Charlie is adamant that for the sake of the planet, two children is enough," the 42-year-old shared. "And I think I'm too old to have another child now, anyway. It happens for a lot of people and good for them, but we're just glad we have two healthy children."

The Welsh TV star also spoke candidly about motherhood, and the pressure to juggle her work and home life in order to "have it all". "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle," Alex disclosed. "I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it. Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… that's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."

She further shared that she wished she had taken a longer maternity leave following the birth of her eldest son Teddy; Alex took just three months off. "I'd made unrealistic promises before I went off to have a baby. I'd never had a child before; I had no idea. And I had this fear it would interfere, that I'd have to compromise my work life," she said. "I now realise that was ridiculous because in fact I think it makes you better at work. It makes you a little bit more resilient which is what you have to be in this industry. And in life."

Alex and Charlie's decision not to further expand their family comes after the couple enjoyed an unusual date night last week that centered around climate change. Alex posted a photo on Instagram showing their view of a stage, with 'The Climate emergency: Your questions answered' written on a large projector screen. She captioned the image: "Date night. Went to see our good friend chairing this Q&A. My husband is rightly obsessed by climate change and said we should go. I'm so glad I did. #letssaveourplanet."