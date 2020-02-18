Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson headed out for a date night this week – although it wasn't the usual dinner and drinks. Alex has revealed she spent the evening getting to grips with a topic Charlie is very passionate about, climate change. The One Show host Alex, 42, shared a photo on Instagram showing their view of the stage, with 'The Climate emergency: Your questions answered' written on a large projector screen. "Date night. Went to see our good friend chairing this Q&A. My husband is rightly obsessed by climate change and said we should go. I'm so glad I did. #letssaveourplanet," she wrote.

Earlier in the evening, Alex had made her usual appearance on The One Show with her co-host Matt Baker. The pair closed the show by paying a touching tribute to late Love Island star Caroline Flack. "Now, before we go, we would just like to say that our thoughts and love go out to Caroline Flack's family and friends," said Matt. "Now we had the pleasure of having Caroline on the show many times," Alex continued. "She was always a very fun guest with the most distinctive and infectious laugh. We'll all miss her so much." In a touching show of respect, the show then ended with a picture of Caroline.

It's been a busy few weeks for Alex following her return to The One Show after a nine-month maternity leave. She and her husband Charlie welcomed their second son, Kit, in May last year. On the day of her return, the TV star - who is also a mother to three-year-old son Teddy - admitted she had "mixed feelings" about being back. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

Alex is also preparing to say goodbye to her co-star Matt in March. In December, the television star explained that one of the main reasons behind his resignation was to spend more time with his family, saying: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."