Alex Jones just suffered the ultimate cooking fail and the results are hilarious The One Show presenter's husband wasn't happy!

It's safe to say we shouldn't expect to see Alex Jones on Celebrity MasterChef any time soon! The One Show host revealed she had an epic cooking fail while preparing dinner for herself and her husband Charlie Thomson on Monday evening – and he wasn't happy!

The mum-of-one appears to have been preparing a ready meal when disaster struck, with the plastic dish melting and sticking to the oven. Sharing a photo of the dish on Instagram Stories, Alex revealed they were going to have to make do with a makeshift alternative – cheese and marmite on toast. "My 'cooking' fails have reached a whole new level. The plastic has actually melted! Cheese/ marmite/ toast it is!" Alex captioned the photo.

Alex Jones shared a photo of her cooking fail

Although Alex ruined her dinner on Monday, she has previously shown off her cooking skills on television, and even cooked for Mary Berry during an appearance on her show Mary Berry's Christmas Party in 2017. However, Mary admitted that Alex had been nervous about the challenge due to her lack of experience.

MORE: Take a peek inside Alex Jones' house

"Alex is hilarious! She would be the first to say she's not a cook as such. She’ll go home for Christmas and her 'mam,' as she calls her, is a brilliant cook, and does everything beautifully. So Alex doesn't do any cooking, but does all the laying of tables and clearing up instead," Mary said, adding that Alex had been pleasantly surprised by the finished result.

A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on Dec 18, 2017 at 12:41am PST

The TV presenter has previously cooked for Mary Berry

The 41-year-old was remarkably candid with her fans on social media on Monday, even giving a glimpse at the mess her son Teddy had made in the kitchen while playing with his toys. "Scenes before 9am!!" she captioned a photo that showed Alex's typically pristine kitchen looking untidy, with Teddy's high chair still set up from breakfast, alongside a small table and pushchair. The toddler's toys, including pieces of a wooden train set, were scattered across the herringbone wooden flooring, showing he had been busy playing throughout the morning.

STORY: Alex Jones reveals son Teddy's new obsession

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.