After a quarter of a century of giving out tough love and advice, Judge Judy (known as Judith Sheindlin), has announced that the hugely successful courtroom series is coming to an end. Chatting to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she explained: "I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it's been successful – next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary. And CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilise the repeats of my programme, because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years' worth of reruns."

Fans still have plenty of time to watch new episodes of the popular show though, as it won't finish until 2021. Judith continued: "Judge Judy, you'll be able to see next year – a full year, all new shows... The following couple of years, you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judge Judy."

The 77-year-old also confirmed that she has plans to launch a new show in 2022 - and we can't wait to see what she has in store! Fans were devastated by the news, with one person writing: "Gutted to read #JudgeJudy is ending. @RuPaul hopefully this means she’s free for a guest judge role on drag race." Another person added: "Don’t judge me unless you’re Judy. Thanks for the 25 seasons." A third person wrote: "I'm an avid watcher of this program have been for years. I think it's time. I'm wondering if her new show will be more in line with her conservative beliefs." According to Variety, Judy reportedly sold the show's entire back catalogue, more than 5,000 episodes, in 2017 for around £78million.

