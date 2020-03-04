The Nest looks like BBC's most exciting drama of 2020 so far – watch the trailer Watch The Nest trailer here

BBC One has released the first trailer for their upcoming new drama The Nest, and it looks like it could be the broadcaster's most gripping show of 2020 so far. Starring Line of Duty's Martin Compston and Gentleman Jack actress Sophie Rundle, the series follows a couple who desperately want a child, and turn to a teenage girl to carry their unborn baby for them.

Sophie stars in the BBC drama

The trailer shows the couple slowly grow suspicious towards their surrogate, with Martin saying: "We have no choice but to trust her," as their friends and family share their doubts. The official synopsis reads: "The Nest is an emotional thriller about love and money, and the price of being able to buy whatever you want." Fans were quick to discuss the episode, with one writing: "Hallelujah. Original and thought provoking content." Another added: "Steve Arnott and Ada Shelby combined?? OMG I am not missing this."

Will you be watching the drama?

Chatting about the upcoming series, which has yet to confirm an air date, Martin said: "Nicole Taylor is one of the most exciting and original voices in writing today, I’m chuffed we’re finally working together. Combined with filming in Glasgow and going back onto BBC One in my native West Coast accent makes it a dream scenario."

WATCH: BBC's The Nest trailer

The series was written by the creator of Three Girls and The C Word, who said: "I am overjoyed to be filming in my hometown of Glasgow with a cast I have long dreamt of writing for. Martin, Sophie, Kate, Shirley, James, David… they’ve all been chatting away in my head for years as I’ve been writing (unbeknownst to them!) so I could not be more proud that they have agreed to join The Nest and make these characters real."

