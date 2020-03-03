Viewers are all saying the same thing about Liar season two's first episode Did you remember the events of Liar season one?

Liar season two aired on Monday night after an almost three-year break from the first series, and plenty of fans took to Twitter to stay the same thing; that they couldn't remember what had happened in the show! One viewer wrote: "This is all well and good @ITV showing series 2 of #Liar. But waiting three years to release it means I have absolutely no... memory of what happened in the last series!" Another added: "Me remembering what the hell happened in series one and who the hell half the characters are," along with a Titanic gif which read: "It's been 84 years..."

Do you remember what happened in Liar season one?

Viewers also praised the newest addition to the cast, Katherine Kelly, who plays DI Karen Renton. One person tweeted: "Katherine Kelly is an excellent addition to #Liar. Really enjoying watching her character's scenes with the other characters in this," while another wrote: "I am loving Katherine Kelly as a copper she's slaying." Joanne Froggatt, who plays Laura, opened up about working with the Happy Valley actress, telling the Evening Standard: "Katherine and I, in our scenes together, from the off I was just like, ‘Oh this is really good’ - because I just totally believed everything. I was like, ‘Oh, she's looking at me!’ It's such a joy to sit opposite someone and just totally believe them, because you don't think about anything, you just play it, and it's just the nicest part of the job when that happens."

What do you think of season two so far?

Speaking about playing the tough officer, Katherine explained: "It's my belief that Karen Renton is that way because she has to be that, and if she wasn't that, I wouldn't believe that out of all the detectives that they could send from the Met to solve this front-page news story, why would they pick her if she wasn't excellent at her job? I think she would have been chosen because she can act very quickly and very swiftly, and she has great instincts."

