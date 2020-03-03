Although the winter version of Love Island saw Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win the series and take home the incredible £50k prize money, voting figures have revealed that it was an incredibly close call between them and the runners up, Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman. According to ITV's recently released figures, there was only a one percent difference between the two couples, with Paige and Finn receiving 44.52% of the vote, while Luke and Siannise received 43.61%. So close! Meanwhile, Luke M and Demi received 9.62% of votes, and Ched and Jess received 2.25%.

Luke T and Siannise almost won the series

Despite not winning, Luke T and Siannise sound like they're loved up after returning home from the show, and revealed plans to move in together. Luke told The Tab that they even have plans to move in together, saying: "We know we can live with each other now because we’ve been together 24/7 for a month and we’re not sick of each other. I’m from Luton and Siânnise is from Bristol. We’re thinking we’ll move to wherever is in the middle. We think the middle is in Windsor."

Paige and Finn took home the cash prize

Siannise even opened up about wanting children with her new beau, saying: "We are very family orientated and that’s why we are so connected as well because we have the same feelings about family. Kids are always something I’ve wanted and I know it is what Luke wants, too."

ITV has confirmed that the popular reality series will be back for the summer, with the show's presenter Laura Whitmore telling viewers: "If you're at home thinking 'get me in that villa' then I have a treat for you." She continued: "The next series will be heading back to sunny Majorca this summer, so just pop over to ITV.com/loveisland for all the details of how to apply."

