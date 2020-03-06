Jane McDonald has been a firm favourite on TV for many years now and is perhaps best known for her role on popular Channel Five programme Cruising with Jane McDonald. However, Jane recently announced her departure from the show, which has led many to wonder whether she would return to one of TV's favourite panel shows, Loose Women.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford points out fashion faux pas on Loose Women

Appearing on Friday's This Morning alongside Eamonn Holmes and fellow Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford, Jane, 56, was quizzed by Ruth who said: "Are you coming back to Loose Women, that's what everyone's asking?" prompting Jane's response: "I will always come and visit Loose Women, I love being there, I love it, and I owe so much to Loose Women as well." The TV and music star appeared on the panel from 2004 until 2014 alongside fellow stars such as Denise Welch, Janet Street-Porter and more.

MORE: Linda Robson discusses future plans following return to Loose Women after rehab

While on the This Morning sofa, Jane also explained the reasons for stepping down, despite enjoying her time at Channel Five: "It's been fabulous, it really has, and I always believe you should leave the party while you're still having fun and I have had the most amazing four and a half years." The singer continued: "80% [of my year] I've been away and I just feel it's time to step aside, pass the baton on, and go and do new things, and I thank Channel 5 for giving me the experiences that I've had because it's been wonderful."

Jane McDonald was on Loose Women from 2004 until 2014

Soon after the news of Jane's departure, it was announced that former Strictly star and comedian Susan Calman would be her replacement. Jane took to Twitter to congratulate her successor, writing: "I'm so delighted that @SusanCalman is taking over Cruising & Holidaying. She is going to be fabulous! Wishing you the best of luck ever Susan. I'm sure you will have a ball. I certainly did. Lots of love Jane xxx." Susan, who appeared on the BBC ballroom competition alongside Kevin Clifton in 2017, was quick to respond to the high praise. She wrote: "I have a signed photo of you in my living room @TheJaneMcDonald and have always adored you. Thank you so much. You're magnificent in every way and will always be the best cruiser ever."

READ: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals encounter with the police

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.