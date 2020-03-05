Everything you need to know about Julian Fellowes' new period drama Belgravia The Downton Abbey creator is behind new show Belgravia

With a 19th century high-society London backdrop, fabulous costumes and a stellar cast, Belgravia is set to be the next big show on TV that will no doubt have viewers hooked. Given it's a period drama from Julian Fellowes, and focuses on the dramatic lives of aristocrats and members of the upper class, it's perhaps unsurprising that Belgravia is already being compared to Downton Abbey. But could it be just as good as Julian's other much-loved show? Here's all you need to know about the new series...

What is Belgravia about?

Belgravia is a story of secrets and scandals amongst the upper echelons of 19th century London society. The plot focuses on the Trenchard family, who have recently ascended to the aristocratic society, and a scandal they're forced to keep secret from everyone around them. However, the Trenchards soon discover that it's going to haunt them, and their reputation is at risk. The show begins with the now legendary Duchess of Richmond's ball on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo, which marks the beginning of a series of events involving Anne and James Trenchard's daughter Sophia and her lover Edmund's illegitimate marriage. Some thirty years later, the Trenchards cross paths with another high-society family, the Brockenhursts, and discover they share a history. The Trenchards are still keen to keep secrets and protect their image and status, but there are others that threaten reputation and status, if the secrets are unravelled.

The new drama focuses on high-society London

Who is in Belgravia?

Belgravia has a star-studded cast that is going to make it hugely popular with viewers. Esteemed stage and screen actress Tamsin Greig (Episodes, Friday Night Dinner) takes on the role of Anne Trenchard, a woman who loves and enjoys her husband's success, and is desperate to keep her family in the high-end of society. Playing her husband James is Philip Glenister (Ashes to Ashes, Life on Mars), a self-made man who climbed the social ladder from working as a London market trader.

Dame Harriet Walker and Tamsin Greig both star in the show

Also appearing in Belgravia is Alice Eve (She's Out of My League, Black Mirror) as Susan Trenchard, daughter-in-law of Anne and James. Susan is the daughter of a successful merchant whose marriage to Oliver Trenchard is a disappointment, but nevertheless focuses on their social advancement. Dame Harriet Walker (The Crown, Sense and Sensibility) stars as the clever and passionate Lady Brockenhurst, who finds herself at loggerheads with Anne Trenchard as their histories are more entwined than they initially thought. Other actors that appear in Belgravia include: James Fleet (Vicar of Dibley, Four Weddings and a Funeral), Adam James (Doctor Foster, Grantchester) and Ella Purnell (Maleficent, Never Let Me Go).

Ella Purnell also stars

When is Belgravia on TV?

ITV have yet to confirm a start date for the drama, but it's said to be beginning in March. The show will consist of six hour-long episodes, so when it does start, we'll have plenty of content to enjoy.

Belgravia is due to air in March

What else is there to know about Belgravia?

Julian Fellowes recently revealed the reason why he wanted to focus on the coveted area of 19th century London as he was fascinated by its history. Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters at an exclusive screening and Q&A for the show, the writer and director explained: "I've always been interested in the creation of Belgravia because it's one of the few parts of London that was built entirely as one." Tamsin, who also appeared at the Q&A, spoke of what attracted her to the ITV drama. She explained: "I was really excited to investigate a world, which the viewers are invited to inhabit, through the aorta of a woman."

Secrets are set to unravel in Belgravia

She continued: "And because you're brought into this world [which] opens out into this really rich, diverse, fascinating world. It's a story of how people live with grief. And I think that that's a universal and that may well be one of our greatest problems today is that we just won't sit with our grief and see what happens when you take it seriously." We can't wait to watch!

