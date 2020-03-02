Gripping thriller Liar is returning to our screens for a second series, over two years after the first series had the nation hooked. Joanne Froggatt returns as Laura Nielson, who is still suffering the after effects of assault at the hands of Andrew Earlham (played by Ioan Gruffudd), who mysteriously died at the end of series one. The premise for series two is centred on Andrew's murder and who is to blame, but there are many other questions that need to be answered in the second instalment of the ITV drama. Before Monday night's first episode, here's a round-up of everything that needs to be solved in Liar.

WATCH: Liar series two trailer

Who's behind Andrew's murder?

It's the big question that everybody is asking: who killed Andrew Earlham? The final scene of series one ended with a dramatic shot of Andrew's body floating in the marshes, with what appeared to be a knife laceration in his neck. Fans are desperate to find out who's the killer, and we're hoping that series two will provide the answers. Series two sees Laura become a key person in the investigation. However, there are other suspects that are worth keeping in mind too: Laura's ex Tom, detective Vanessa Harmon who also fell victim to Andrew's evil crimes, and her army-officer girlfriend Jennifer (played by Jill Halfpenny), who many thought looked particularly suspicious at the end of series one, and even her sister Katie, who worked at the hospital with Andrew.

Laura is a key suspect in the case

What is Laura's involvement in the case?

In the show's teaser for series two, the detectives investigating Andrew's murder place Laura as a prime suspect, and although they consider that she would have motive for taking his life, many think it's too obvious. At the end of the first series, however, Laura was seen drugging Andrew and holding him hostage before he was killed. So perhaps she's more involved than we think…

Joanne Froggatt returns as Laura

What will happen to Andrew's son?

Andrew's son Luke was supportive of his dad throughout his investigation in the first series. But now with his dad dead, and his guilt apparent, what will happen to him? Who will he live with and will he become a key person in the investigation?

Will Laura and her sisters make amends?

A sub-plot of series one was Laura's ex Tom and her sister Katie's affair. After finding out about their romance, Katie's marriage broke down and the sisters stopped speaking. But we'll have to wait and see to find out if they make amends.

What about mystery stranger Ian?

One of the first episodes in the first series saw Laura go on a date with mystery man Ian. He then popped up again towards the end, and many questioned his reappearance, especially after how he pursued Laura in the beginning. Will he have a bigger role in the new series? And could he be a potential suspect?

