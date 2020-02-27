Nadia Sawalha revealed on Thursday's Loose Women that she was once forced to call the police after a situation took a turn for the worse. The TV star was discussing the suggestion to have greater fines for people who litter, with her co-stars Stacey Solomon, Christine Lampard and Jane Moore. But Nadia admitted she found it hard to believe that there would be more police on the streets to deal with litterers when they once failed to help her over a "bad" experience. "Recently I had to call the police for something, and it was pretty bad actually," she told the panel. "They basically stood there and told me there was absolutely nothing they could do. I can't say what it was but the idea of police doing something about somebody dropping litter… not in a million years."

Nadia Sawalha asked husband Mark Adderley to renew their vows

While Nadia may be undecided about that, one thing she is certain of is her love for husband Mark Adderley. The couple have been married for 17 years, and earlier this month Nadia asked Mark to marry her again. The former EastEnders actress and Mark were taking part in a podcast about Valentine's Day, which was uploaded on their YouTube channel, and Nadia began to tell Mark all the reasons that she loved him so much.

These included the fact that he was an incredible father to his four daughters, and that he had introduced her to so many new passions. At the end, she said: "I would really like to ask you if you would like to renew your vows with me."

Nadia and Mark share daughters Maddie and Kiki

Mark, clearly touched by Nadia's gesture, replied: "Aww, you're a funny one aren't you," before going over to give her a hug. The TV presenter told Mark that he hadn't actually said yes, to which he joked: "I know, I will have to think about it." He then added: "I would love to, oh my god, of course I would love to."

