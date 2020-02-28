Flesh and Blood: will there be a second series? Did you enjoy Flesh and Blood?

Flesh and Blood's ending was certainly a talking point. The final episode, which aired on Thursday night, shocked viewers after multiples theories and potential plot lines were finally put to rest and a surprising twist closed the show. Many watching at home were so perplexed by the ending, and some of the unanswered questions, that they're already demanding a second series. So will ITV bring Flesh and Blood back? Here's all you need to know.

Is there going to be a second series of Flesh and Blood?

ITV are yet to confirm whether they'll be bringing the mini-series back for a second instalment. The show proved hugely popular with viewers, so another four episodes to explain the story further would almost certainly be welcomed.

Viewers are hoping for series two of Flesh and Blood

What did viewers think of Flesh and Blood?

Many watching at home took to social media to share their desire for more episodes. One person tweeted: "Really hope there's a second series of #FleshandBlood @itvnews I loved all the characters but #imeldastaunton was a complete joy." Another viewer agreed, commenting: "Can't wait for series 2 #itv absolutely brilliant cast and storyline well done team #FleshAndBlood it was a truly great drama, thank you."

Russell Tovey starred in the drama

However, many believe that there should be a second series to clear up those loose ends that were left hanging in the final episode. One person tweeted: "I think they just used #FleshAndBlood as an introduction to series 2. As a standalone it was a bit something of nothing." While another person wrote: "Well #fleshandblood was a let-down I hate it when TV does that. I have a list of questions."

How did Flesh and Blood end?

Flesh and Blood focused on a family of three adult children and their mother Vivien. When Vivien (played by Francesca Annis) meets a new partner Mark (Stephen Rea), their children are suspicious at how fast the relationship moves. Throughout the episodes, there was a backdrop of a potential murder mystery, but the final episode revealed that it was Mark that was injured.

Stephen Rea's character Mark ended up in hospital

He was in fact pushed off his wife's balcony by her son Jake and ended up in hospital on the brink of death. After Mary's attempt at finishing Mark off, the end of the final episode revealed to viewers that he in fact is still alive – opening up the story perfectly for a second series. We'll have to wait and see to find out!

