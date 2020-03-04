Linda Robson took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she has some exciting "future projects" on the way, and we can't wait! The Loose Women star told her followers that she had spent an evening with her good friend Lesley, adding that the pair discussed Linda's future. Alongside a sweet photo of the friends together, Linda wrote: "With my lovely mate Lesley today talking about future projects."

Linda has come a long way in recent months. Speaking to The Sun in February, the TV star admitted that she decided rehab was her best option after hitting rock bottom during a girls' trip to Ibiza. Linda explained that during the holiday with fellow Loose Women panellists Stacey Solomon, Andrea McLean, Kaye Adams, Saira Khan and Nadia Sawalha, she had been using alcohol as a coping mechanism, which often left her in a "terrible state". Linda recalled: "I felt like I wanted to die because I wasn't enjoying life like I used to. I had reached breaking point." Upon her return to London, the star went to a rehabilitation centre.

Linda shared the news on Instagram

Linda explained: "From the day I got there, I just wanted to go home because my anxiety was so bad. I was trying to act normal and be part of the gang, but I was struggling to get through the day. I'd sneaked a couple of bottles of vodka with me, just to knock me out at night, but it wasn’t working. I'd already had a couple of sleepless nights and, by the third, I ended up having a proper meltdown.

Linda and Stacey are close friends

"I had reached breaking point and the reason I’m telling you this now is because I want anyone else who might be feeling the same way to read this and know that they’re not alone and that things can get better for them too. They just have to accept help, like I did."

The doting mum added: "Stacey came with me. I was in a terrible state, so we played games on her phone just to try and distract me. I was thinking, 'What am I going to do? Where am I going?' I was scared embarrassed and ashamed because my kids had been told their mum was in a state and needs help."

