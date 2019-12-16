Joe Swash is said to have suffered a 'nasty accident' on the set of Dancing On Ice, just weeks before he is due to dance on the first live show. The TV star, who is partnered with professional figure skater Alexandra Schauman, reportedly fell and hit his head while rehearsing in the rink. Associate Creative Director Dan Whiston told The Sun: “Joe fell and hit his head in rehearsals, it's horrible when it happens but it does sometimes.”

It seems Joe is not the only one to have suffered a fall while training for the show, which airs next year. Dan added: “There are cuts bruises, knocks and scrapes. They've all had their fair share, there's nobody that's had one bigger or worse than the others. They've all had that.”

Joe took some time out from the rink over the weekend to join Stacey Solomon and their blended family for a day out at London’s Winter Wonderland where they made the most of the cosy winter atmosphere. Taking to Instagram to share a selection of snaps from the day, Stacey wrote: “Had such a lovely day with Joe and the boys today. It’s been so long that we’ve all been together and just been carefree and silly. It was so needed. Love you @realjoeswashy we’ve missed you.”

Next year’s Dancing On Ice contestants, which include Caprice Bourret, Maura Higgins and Kevin Kilbane, have already begun their training for the live shows. The show’s Associate Creative Director added that footballer Kevin has had his fair share of falls already. He said: “Kevin is so big when he falls, he falls, it's like Blackpool Tower going down, at the beginning he had some really nasty falls when he fell on his back, he went down in the masterclass on his lower back and it was bad.”