She's gracing our screens every Monday night as Laura Nielson in ITV's hugely popular drama Liar, and Joanne Froggatt is also known for her work in Downton Abbey. And while many will be familiar with her professional life, the 39-year-old is often tight-lipped about her private life. Earlier this year, it was reported that the actress and her husband James Cannon of eight years decided to part ways. Want to more about the Liar star's love life? Here's what we know…

Joanne Froggatt's marriage

Joanne married her long-term partner James Cannon, who works as an IT consultant, in a romantic Oxford ceremony in 2012. Together, the pair lived in Buckinghamshire and even set up their own production company called Run It. In 2015, the actress opened up about her "perfect" dynamic with her husband. "He's passionate about film and theatre, so we have a common interest – and he's not in the business, so it's perfect," she said.

Joanne and James were married for eight years

Joanne Froggatt and husband separate

In February of this year, in an interview given to the Telegraph, Joanne announced that she and James had separated. "We've actually been separated for a little while," she explained. "I'm looking to the future… I'm just going to embrace this year and see what happens."

Does Joanne Froggatt have kids?

Although she and her husband didn't have children during their marriage, the Liar star revealed that it wasn't something she was ruling out completely. On the prospect of starting a family, she said: "If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn't, I hope I'll still feel I can live a happy and fulfilled life."

Joanne stars as Laura in ITV's Liar

Joanne Froggatt's career

As well as starring in the second series of popular ITV show Liar, Joanne is well-known for her role as Anna Bates in period drama Downton Abbey. The actress, who joined the show when it began in 2010, also starred in the hit film version, and recently spoke about the possibility of a sequel. Chatting on This Morning earlier this month, the actress said that she had "heard whisperings" of a sequel, telling Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I have nothing else to say about that at the moment. But we have nothing concrete, there's no script yet. But, there is talk about it so fingers crossed."

