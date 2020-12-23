First look at Joanne Froggatt's dark new drama Angela Black is a brand new thriller from the writers of Liar

The first look at Joanne Frogatt’s dark new drama is here and we already can’t wait for it to hit our screens.

When we first heard that the TV star would be leading Angela Black, a brand new psychological thriller from the writers behind Liar, we were thrilled. The actress has starred in some brilliant things following her most famous role as Anna Bates in Downton Abbey, but we think this new series sounds like it could be her greatest show yet.

In the chilling first look image released today we get a glimpse of the abuse Joanne’s character Angela suffers at the hands of her husband. Dressed in a robe and looking deep in thought, a bandage can be seen covering what looks like a nasty wound on her forearm.

Joanne in the first look image for Angela Black

The six-part series, set to air on ITV1 in 2021, sees Joanne play a suburban housewife whose perfect life is hiding some huge secrets. Game of Thrones actor Michiel Huisman will play Angela's husband, Olivier, while Samuel Adewunmi appears as private investigator Ed.

The official synopsis for the drama reads: “Angela Black’s life appears idyllic: a lovely house in suburban London, days working as a volunteer at the dogs’ home, two wonderful sons and a charismatic, hard-working husband, Olivier. However, beneath this façade of charmed domesticity, Angela is also the victim of domestic abuse.

The actress made a name for herself starring in Downton Abbey

“Trapped in a relationship she cannot escape, Angela is approached out of the blue by Ed, a private investigator, who spills Olivier’s darkest secrets. When faced with some horrifying truths about her husband, a stunned Angela is left reeling. Can she really trust Ed? Can she leave behind her life as she knows it and finally free herself from Olivier?

“With one encounter, Angela’s life switches from school runs and the dogs’ home to private detectives and buried secrets as she risks everything she holds dear to fight back against the man who has suppressed and tormented her for most of her life.”

