Joanne Froggatt shares photo from Downton Abbey days

Joanne Froggatt is perhaps best known for her role as Anna Bates, the personal maid to Lady Mary, in ITV's Downton Abbey. And now, the actress has shared a photo from her Downton days for a special reason.

Back in July, the 39-year-old, who starred in Downton from 2010 until 2015 as well as the 2019 film, posted a portrait of the main cast from the show to promote the streaming service Peacock, which has started offering its user the opportunity to watch the period drama.

The actress posted this photo from her Downton days

Joanne captioned the post: "It's not all family fortunes and afternoon tea. Don't miss #DowntonAbbey, streaming on @peacocktv July 15." It seems that many of the actress' followers were thrilled with the Downton throwback, and took the opportunity to comment underneath the post to share their love for the show. One person wrote: "I only watched it for the first time in November, I'm now in love with it." A second person wrote: "Watching the whole series on ITV 3 week nights... I forget how many times I have watched the whole thing, but still love it... we are up to series 4 episode 8 this evening."

Joanne played Anna Bates in Downton

Others couldn't resist taking to the comments to ask Joanne to ask about the future of the show and whether a second film is on the cards. One person wrote: "We need another season after corona," while a second simply asked: "New series!?!?" A third enquired about a sequel to the 2019 film adaptation of the show, which is reportedly on the cards, asking: "Is it true there’s another movie coming out?"

The actress is also starring in a new audio series

Meanwhile the Liar star has been keeping busy during lockdown with her new podcast which was released in June. Joanne lends her voice as the lead Jackie O'Hara in a new audio series The Harrowing. The podcast series is a supernatural thriller and tells the story of the devastating events that occur on the Isle of Toll Mòr over five days between Holy Wednesday and Easter Sunday, as recounted by the only survivor – Sergeant O'Hara, played by Laura.

