Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt shares behind the scenes photo of exciting project The actress delighted fans with the photo on her social media

Joanne Froggatt delighted her fans recently when she shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her working on her latest project.

The actress, who is perhaps best known for playing Anna Bates in ITV's Downton Abbey, posted an image on her Instagram as she recorded a voice-over for her latest project - and in true lockdown style, it took some creativity.

The 40-year-old wrote in the caption: "Working from home, working from the wardrobe! My new voice over studio, in my cupboard, surrounded by duvets. It actually works really well! So happy with it."

WATCH: Joanne Froggatt shows off stunning garden

The actress didn't reveal what she was recording for, but her followers were thrilled nonetheless. One person was seemingly convinced Joanne was working on her new podcast series, The Harrowing, and wrote in the comments section: "The Harrowing!! Totally gripped!! Soooo good."

Another complimented Joanne's set-up, writing: "Amazing what you can do during Covid-19," while a third said: "Sounds brilliant! Have fun doing what you're doing and I look forward to seeing your next movie."

Joanne Froggatt shared a photo of her at-home studio

Joanne stars as the lead Sergeant O'Hara in the podcast, The Harrowing. The audio series is a supernatural thriller and tells the story of the devastating events that occur on the Isle of Toll Mòr over five days between Holy Wednesday and Easter Sunday, as recounted by the only survivor.

Meanwhile, Joanne is also gearing up for the release of her brand new drama, Angela Black, which she wrapped in December 2020. The new six-part drama follows a housewife whose perfect life is hiding some huge secrets.

Chatting about the new exciting new show, which is due out in 2021, the Liar actress said: "This important and timely story from the brilliant Harry and Jack Williams is like nothing I’ve read before. Angela is a complex and intriguing character and I hope audiences will be immediately drawn into her gripping, and sometimes heart-breaking journey, just as I was."

