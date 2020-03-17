Now's your last chance to save ££ on Disney+ before it launches tomorrow Isolation boredom solved for all the family!

With the majority of the British public isolating due to coronavirus, streaming services are more popular than ever; and thankfully Disney+ - the newest launch with everything from new films to classics - is launching just in time to alleviate the boredom. Here’s everything you need to know, from the launch date to how to save money when you shop today...

What is Disney+?

It’s a new streaming service to rival the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime, except it’s full of your favourite Disney TV and movies, along with new things to watch from the company. It’s already launched in the USA, and has been a huge hit for them, so we’re expecting big things here, too.

WATCH: First look at Disney+

It’s expected to work on pretty much any device you can name in the UK, including mobile devices, games consoles, streaming media devices and smart TVs, and these should also be available for download.

When does Disney+ launch?

Not long to go! The original launch date for Disney+ in the UK was March 31st, but it’s since been moved to March 24th - i.e. tomorrow. Perfect timing, considering the amount of time we’re spending indoors right now.

How much will Disney+ cost?

An introductory offer for an annual subscription to the service is available now at just £49.99, a £10 saving from the usual annual cost of £59.99. It also works out much cheaper than paying the monthly rate of £5.99, and it is equivalent to £4.17 per month. Not bad, right? The offer won't be there forever though; following the launch of the service, it will go back to its standard price.

VIEW DEAL

Can I get a Disney+ free trial?

Once the service has launched, it’s expected to offer a seven-day free trial, just like many of its rivals do. However, if you’re thinking of signing up it still works out much cheaper to do it now and save yourself £10.

What should I watch on Disney+?

Basically… everything! Disney+ will include Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic along with its own shoes and movies. There will also be over 25 exclusive original shows available, including the hit Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, so we will finally be able to find out what all the fuss on Baby Yoda is about! Other shows include High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a modern take on the classic franchise, The World According To Jeff Goldblum, and all-new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. There will also be exclusive films including Togo starring Willem Dafoe, Stargirl, the live-action version of Lady and the Tramp.

The service also has brand new Marvel TV shows in the works, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the title character. Other shows in the works include Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms Marvel. The full details and information on how to subscribe are available on Disneyplus.com.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.