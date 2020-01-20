Every Disney film being released in 2020 from Mulan to Cruella

There's a reason that people get excited when a new Disney film is announced, be it part of the Marvel, Stars War, animation or Pixar world, you just know that you are in for a treat with a studio that so rarely gets it wrong. The 2020 has already announced an incredible line-up, so find out all of the upcoming movies here…

The King's Man – 14 February

Eggsy might be missing from this Kingsman prequel, but it still looks amazing! The official synopsis for the upcoming film reads: "As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man." Taron Eagerton will be returning for the third instalment of the films, but in the meantime this one has an all-star cast including Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander and Charles Dance.

Call of the Wild – 21 February

Harrison Ford stars in this story of Buck, a St Bernard dog who is kidnapped from his plush home and sold off, taking him on a dramatic adventure where he meets John Thornton, who becomes his devoted owner. Based on the 1903 novel, we can guarantee tears with this one!

Onward – 6 March

Got to love a Pixar film! This film follows two elf brothers, voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, who are fed up when it seems like there is no magic left in the world, and go on a question determined to find some, no matter what.

Mulan – 27 March

The live-action version of the popular film will omit the popular songs, and indeed will be very different from the animation, instead based on the real-life Hua Mulan. The official synopsis of the new film reads: "When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father."

The New Mutants – 3 April

If it seems like it has taken an age for this film to be released, that's because it has been literally years! The movie has been delayed on a number of occasions, and there was originally plans to reshoot the film in September 2018 to focus on the film becoming more of a horror. However, there were further delays in the project due to the actors' other commitments, and it is still unclear whether these have taken place. Either way, it will be out 2020… for now…

Black Widow – 1 May

Finally, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow has landed her own film as Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow. Despite being a member of the Avengers, Natasha was the only character who hadn't received her own spin-off (well, her and Hawkeye), so we're very excited to find out more about the upcoming superhero film, and how it fits in with the Marvel universe following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Artemis Fowl – 29 May

With the author, Eoin Colfer, famously against them adapting his series of novels – this popular story is finally being adapted – 19 years after it was first published in 2001. The film will follow a child criminal mastermind – Artemis Fowl - who manages to kidnap a police officer fairy and hold her to ransom, making powerful enemies in the magical world – and all to restore his father's fortune. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, we have high hopes for this one!

Soul – 19 June

The upcoming Pixar film will look at every person's 'soul', a little person living in a cosmic realm, and how they form us as people. In the film, Jamie Foxx voices a middle-school music teacher who has big dreams of performing at the New York jazz club, The Blue Note, but ends up trapped in his 'soul' form in the other realm. Only when he completes some work on himself will he be able to return to the real world. Sounds a little like Inside Out and a little like Coco, right? It also sounds like there is a high chance that, like with Inside Out and Coco, we will be crying at this one!

Free Guy – 3 July

Ryan Reynolds is your average bank teller who discovers that he is actually a background character in a video game that is about to shut down. Starring Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer and Stranger Things star Joe Keely and a mixture of Grand Theft Auto meeting The Truman Show, we have a feeling that this one is going to be huge!

Bob's Burgers – 17 July

After years of waiting, fans of the hugely popular animation Bob's Burgers are getting their fill with a big screen debut – and what's more, it will be a musical. According to the creator, the film will "scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had", and we can't wait to be reunited with the kooky Belcher family!

Jungle Cruise – 24 July

Based on the Disneyland theme park, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson take a cruise down the Nile deep into the jungle in the 1920s, and find themselves on a dangerous adventure. The idea for this film has been in the works for a while now, with production first beginning in 2011 before finally being back in 2018. The film also stars Jack Whitehall and Édgar Ramírez.

The One and Only Ivan – 14 August

Fans of Madagascar will love this one! The synopsis reads: "A gorilla named Ivan tries to piece together his past with the help of an elephant named Stella as they hatch a plan to escape from captivity."

Death On The Nile – 9 October

The sequel to Murder of the Orient Express will see the return of Kenneth Branagh as the moustachioed Hercule Poirot, as he takes on yet another iconic Agatha Christie crime on a cruise ship on, you guessed it, the Nile. Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Black Panther's Letitia Wright will star, and production recently began for this late 2020 release.

Ron's Gone Wrong – 6 November

The synopsis for this upcoming animation reads: "Set in a world where walking, talking, digitally connected bots have become children's best friends, Ron's Gone Wrong tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who finds that his robot buddy doesn't quite work." We're certainly intrigued!

The Eternals

Check OUT this cast! The upcoming Marvel film, which will take place during Phase 4 in the MCU, will see Angelina Jolie star alongside Salma Hayek and Richard Madden, as an alien race who have to protect humanity from the Deviants. It might sound a bit mad, but remember how Dr Strange was a magical teleporting wizard who could see into the future? MCU has done weirder!

West Side Story – 18 December

The Goldfinch's Ansel Elgort plays Tony alongside newcomer Rachel Zegler, who was cast after a nationwide search for the film's new Maria. The film, which is the musical universe's answer to Romeo and Juliet, following Tony and Maria falling in love while belonging to two different crime gangs in New York City – the Jets and the Sharks.

Cruella – 23 December

Hang on, Emma Stone is playing who now? The Hollywood leading lady is taking a departure from her normal, heroic roles and turning villain in the live-action adaptation of 101 Dalmatians. The upcoming film will look at Cruella De Ville as a young fashion designer in the 1970s who slowly becomes a terrifying icon with a penchant for Dalmatian skin fur coats.