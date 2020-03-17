7 Charities you can support during coronavirus and how to help Want to help your community during COVID-19?

It’s easy to feel scared and on edge about the current situation with COVID-19, but while some people are fighting over the last toilet roll in the supermarket, and others are stock piling on pasta, we ask you to do something kind and think of others who are in desperate need of your help during the coronavirus outbreak. From the vulnerable and elderly, to local food banks and homeless shelters, donate to one of these worthy charities below, and do your bit to help your community.

Age UK

Age UK offers an incredible service to the elderly in our communities, helping to provide companionship, advice and support for older people who need it most. As you can imagine, if more older people do have to self-quarantine, this can lead to them feeling isolated and low. By donating to Age UK, you could help the charity answer more calls to their advice line and provide regular friendship calls to those who are lonely during coronavirus self-isolation.

Beauty Banks

Beauty Banks is a charity that helps people and families in Britain who live in such serious poverty that they can’t afford to purchase toiletries and stay clean. With the sudden influx of people stockpiling shower gel and soap during the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no time like the present to donate one or two hygiene products to charity. Beauty Banks distribute unused toiletries – think toothbrushes, shampoo and sanitary products - to registered charitable organisations throughout Britain who, in turn, distribute these out to those who need it most.

Sufra

Sufra, a food bank and kitchen based in North London, has launched the Coronavirus Emergency Appeal. Through this appeal, every £10 you give will provide an emergency food parcel to someone in desperate need, and £50 will feed and supply a family of four. The charity notes that this parcel includes nappies, milk and nutritious food for babies.

Mind

Self-isolating can be difficult for many people struggling with their mental health, and who normally rely on human interaction for help. By donating to Mind, you’ll be able to help those in need access help. A donation of £8 could answer a call to the Mind Infoline, providing someone with vital support and information about help in their area, whilst £21 could run our online peer support community Elefriends for an hour, helping people connect with others and feel less alone during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Trussell Trust

The Trussell Trust is on a pledge to stop UK hunger, and the charity has over 1,200 food bank centres in their UK network which they use to provide emergency support to those in need. You can make a difference by donating either a monetary amount or unused food, giving peace of mind to people who can’t source food during COVID-19 and beyond.

Action Homeless

Situated in Leicester, Action Homeless is a charity committed to improving the lives of people affected by homelessness. The charity recently tweeted that "#Foodbanks across #Leicester rely heavily on public donations to support people in need. Our Food Stop alone saw a 60% drop in last week. When you are shopping this week please show your support by making a #donation in your shops collection basket." You can support locally during the coronavirus pandemic by donating canned food and basic products like sugar, coffee and tea.

Little Village

Little Village – the London based charity that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry championed - provides for free good quality baby clothes and equipment to those in need. During the coronavirus outbreak, they’re requested nappies of all sizes, wipes, toiletries and menstrual products. All of these can be ordered via their Amazon wishlist or you can make a financial donation where the volunteer staff will purchase the products.

