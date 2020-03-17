Is Nicola Walker the next Olivia Colman? Fans can't get enough of the actress starring in two of the BBC's biggest TV shows The actress is currently starring in The Split and Last Tango in Halifax

Nicola Walker is currently starring in two much-loved BBC shows, Last Tango in Halifax and The Split, so it's no wonder she's the actress everyone is talking about at the moment. Nicola, who is also known for her work in shows such as Unforgotten, River and New Tricks, has received plenty of praise from viewers and fans on social media for her most recent performances, and has even been dubbed the "next Olivia Colman" due to her acting talent.

WATCH: Last Tango in Halifax reference Happy Valley

One person took to Twitter to express their love for her most recent performances, writing: "I know it's acting, like duh!, but still amazed how on Tuesday night Nicola Walker's all sharp, prim and proper in The Split and then on a farm with messy hair in [Last Tango in Halifax]. Always so good and what a talent." This was echoed in this tweet from a viewer: "Nicola Walker should be in every single drama, amazing screen charisma," while another simply wrote: "Nicola Walker really is rather good isn't she..."

The 49-year-old not only received glowing reviews for her recent TV work, but she was also compared to TV star turned Oscar-winning actress Olivia. "I hope Nicola Walker goes on to be the next Olivia Colman and win all the awards she deserves. About time she was given some recognition #TheSplit," wrote a fan on Twitter.

Fellow much-loved British actress Olivia began her career starring in more niche shows like Green Wing and Peep Show. She then went on to star in big TV dramas such as Broadchurch and The Night Manager, before going on to land the lead role as Queen Anne in The Favourite – a role for which she won an Academy Award. So it's perhaps unsurprising that fans are hoping for a similar career path for Nicola.

In Last Tango in Halifax, Nicola plays the troublemaking-yet-loveable Gillian, Alan's daughter who ended season four by marrying Robbie, despite the knowledge that she had murdered his adopted brother (and her former husband) Eddie, and deciding that she would have to divorce him as soon as their honeymoon was over. In The Split, Nicola plays Hannah Stern, a partner in a prestigious law firm who's currently battling between her husband Nathan and her lover Christie. As the BBC legal drama draws to a close in Tuesday night's final episode, many will be wondering how the love-triangle will end.

The Split finale airs on Tuesday at 9pm on BBC One.

