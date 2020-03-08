Did you spot this Happy Valley reference in Last Tango in Halifax? Sarah Lancashire has her work cut out for her in Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley!

Fans were delighted by Sunday night's episode of Last Tango in Halifax, particularly since one of the characters made a reference to the hugely popular crime drama, Happy Valley. Both shows are written by Sally Wainwright and set in Halifax, so it seems hardly surprising that the two shows would exist in the same universe. In the latest instalment of the BBC show, Gillian's adversary Cheryl, a police officer, is giving her a hard time for allowing her sheep to escape from the farm and wreak havoc across the town.

The show referenced Catherine Cawood

After Gillian gives a sharp retort back, Cheryl references Sarah Lancashire's character in Happy Valley, Catherine Cawood, saying: "It's a good job it's me on duty and not Sergeant Cawood, because she'd rip your spleen out through your nose for speaking to a police officer like that." Sarah also plays Caroline in Last Tango in Halifax, so we can't imagine her appearing in the series any time soon!

Viewers were loving the sneaky reference, as one person wrote: "Omg does Catherine Cawood exist in the same universe as Last Tango?" while another added: "I just about lost it. LOVE it. Thank you for her mention. It's little things like that that help to turn a dreary day around."

Sally recently opened up about when the crime show will return for a third season, explaining: "There will be a third Happy Valley, I don’t know when, but it’s always been the plan that there’s a third one." Katherine Kelly also recently opened up about a possible season three, telling HELLO!: "[Sally's] hanging on until [Ryan's older] – because it would just be really interesting to meet him as a teenager and see how much of Tommy Lee Royce is flooding in his veins, no matter what Catherine Cawood tries to do about that."