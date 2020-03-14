Ant and Dec share coronavirus update ahead of Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are taking a "business as usual" approach to the coronavirus pandemic, and confirmed on Saturday that their show, Saturday Night Takeaway, would go ahead as usual. The presenters took to Twitter to assure viewers everything would continue as planned, writing: "On our way in to prepare your Saturday Night Takeaway for tonight. We're business as usual and will be as long as we are able and allowed. We'll do our best to bring you a few smiles. See you on the telly!"

WATCH: Prince Charles greets Ant and Dec

However, ITV recently confirmed that the show's annual finale trip to Disneyworld in Florida had been called off after the world famous theme park announced its closure until the end of the month in a bid to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

Dec announced the news on Twitter

Needless to say, fans were delighted to hear that tonight's show would go ahead, with many in need of a weekend pick-me-up. In response to Dec's tweet, one wrote: "Yay! Looking forward to it," with another adding: "You always bring us smiles and we all thank you for that. Let's just enjoy it while we've got it and whatever happens, happens." A third tweeted: "Thank goodness. We could all do with a bit of a laugh in the current situation."

Fingers crossed Saturday's show will be as entertaining as last week's, when fans were left shocked after Ant appeared to have seriously damaged an expensive camera during the live episode. The pair had been using the cameras to film the audiences from their point of view before Ant threw his to one of the crew members, Alan. Unfortunately, he missed it and the camera fell to the crowd, leaving the presenters (and the audience) shocked.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the moment, one viewer wrote: "This made my photographer heart and soul HURT. Why would you throw that?!" Another added: "I can't believe Ant threw that camera like he was throwing a football back to someone and Dec's scream is the funniest thing." A third person wrote: "The beauty of live TV. Dec's scream suggests that wasn't planned."

