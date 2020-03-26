Holly Willoughby is not short of chic colour-block ensembles, whether it's a floaty dress, tailored trousers or crisp shirts. If you thought she couldn't possibly have any more stylish outfits in her work wardrobe then think again, because Holly's latest shirt and skirt combo on This Morning will have viewers rushing to the online high street.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's gorgeous high street style

Sharing her fashion credits in her usual selfie on Instagram - which has replaced the full-length photos she used to post daily - Holly revealed her white blouse was from high street store Zara while her A-line midi was from royally-loved French brand Maje. The classic shirt appears to be a repeat from February, when she layered the sheer design over a cami and conservatively buttoned it up to the collar, teaming it with black trousers from J.Crew for an effortless work look.

Holly looked stunning as she posed in her navy blue and white outfit

On Thursday, she opted for a more relaxed look by rolling up the sleeves and leaving a few buttons undone around the collar. But it was her asymmetric woven midi skirt that took centre stage of her outfit, adding a sporty twist with a white stripe running down the edge. Speaking of the design, the Selfridges website states: "The chunky, contrasting band that streaks down either side of this Maje skirt may allude to sportswear, but the subtler pinstripes that decorate the rest of its A-line silhouette are better suited to the boardroom." We couldn't agree more!

SEE: Holly Willoughby's glamorous Hollywood look in rare throwback snap

Blue woven midi skirt, was £209 now £104.50, Maje @ Selfridges

BUY NOW

However, possibly one of the best parts of the stylish navy number is that it is in the sale, down from its original price of £209 to £104.50 - but we'd be quick as it is selling fast! It appears the blonde beauty recycled her entire ensemble, as we first saw the ruffled Maje design on Holly in September 2019, forming part of her all-navy ensemble for This Morning.

The label is also a favourite among royals such as Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Queen Letizia. Beatrice was pictured wearing a stunning velvet mini dress from the Parisian store at a fashion party in 2019, meanwhile, Letizia made quite the statement in her sheer pink frock during her state visit to Cuba last year.

MORE: Celebs missing their parents on lockdown: Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby & more

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.