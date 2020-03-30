Gogglebox star gives update on health after fans express concern Sid Siddiqui is just fine, thank goodness! Find out why he missed the latest episode of Gogglebox

Gogglebox fans were very concerned after one of the show's fan favourites, Sid Siddiqui, didn't appear on the episode, with several suggesting that he could be self-isolating. However, Sid, who usually never misses a chance to sit and discuss shows with his two sons, Baasit and Umar, took to Twitter to reassure everyone that he was doing fine after a short illness. Thank goodness!

Sid reassured fans he is doing well

Sharing a selfie, he wrote: "Hi, good morning everyone thank you so much for so many well wishes. Apologies for not tweeting, I have been a bit under the weather but I’m absolutely fine now and hopefully be with you soon on #Gogglebox. Please take care and be safe." Gogglebox viewers were quick to express their relief, with one writing: "You were so missed. We were very worried about you! Wishing you the best in your recovery and definitely see you soon." Another added: "You too Sid. You and your sons make me laugh after a long day. Hope you're 100% again soon."

WATCH: Gogglebox highlights from Line of Duty to The Voice

A third person tweeted: "#Gogglebox wasn’t quite the same without you! Stay safe." The Gogglebox family live in Derby, and Sid was replaced in the episode by Bassit and Umar's other brother. Viewers joked about the replacement, with one writing: "Has the Siddiqui family's dad had plastic surgery to look about 40 years younger?" Another added: "The Siddiqui dad looks a lot younger - has he dyed his hair?"

Earlier this week, Channel 4 bosses confirmed that Gogglebox will be airing as normal despite the coronavirus pandemic. Channel 4's Director of Programming told Digital Spy: "The coronavirus outbreak is an enormous creative challenge for all broadcasters and though it is having a profound impact on getting some of our productions onto screen, it’s also a time when public service broadcasters like Channel 4 can step up and help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face."

