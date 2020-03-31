Michelle Keegan is going "back to basics" while at home on lockdown. The Our Girl star took to Instagram on Monday to share a stunning snapshot with her fans, showing her naturally wavy hair styled into big bouncy curls. Michelle, 32, went makeup-free for the photo, looking down at the camera to give her followers a close-up look at her glamorous new style. She was quickly inundated with compliments, as people rushed to discuss her voluminous curls. "I'm in love with them!" one wrote, while another remarked: "Same here, naturally curly hair and I so wished mine looked as amazing as hers!"

Michelle Keegan showcased her incredible curls on Instagram

Michelle has been spending lockdown in the Essex home she shares with her husband, Mark Wright. Last week, she video called into This Morning, where she gave fans a glimpse of their beautiful property. The star opened up about how the couple are coping with self-isolation, and admitted she was enjoying the chance to spend more time with her husband.

She said: "I'm doing jigsaws puzzles nonstop, taking the dogs for a walk, cleaning the house. It has never looked so clean! I'm enjoying being home and with Mark, and I just want to say a big hello to my friends and family who I haven't seen but I know they are watching, so hi guys!"

Michelle has previously admitted she found it "really tough" to be apart from her husband, while she was busy filming Our Girl and he was working as a TV presenter in LA. "Thank god for FaceTime and things like that. You’re on a countdown the whole time to just get home. I had six months off when I went home, so I went to America," she shared during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in September.

Asked about whether they had got on each other's nerves when they reunited after a four-month stint apart, Michelle said: "Yeah, you get so used to living on your own and doing your own thing. Little things… you like your house a certain way and he'd come in and he'd leave his underpants on the floor. I'm not a cleaner, I'm not going to move them, they'll be there for five days and I don't care, I'm not moving them!"