Michelle Keegan reveals the parting souvenir she took from set of Our Girl The actress is leaving the show after four years

She's gearing up for her final stint as Georgie Lane in the much loved BBC programme Our Girl, and now Michelle Keegan has opened up about the souvenirs she took home from the set after wrapping her final scenes on the military drama.

Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters at a screening and Q&A event to celebrate the fourth series, the actress revealed she took something to remember her beloved character. "We don't get to [take souvenirs] but I did," said Michelle, adding: "I took Georgie's watch. And every year I take her dogtags with the blood group on. I always do it at every job, I always take something or pinch something!"

The next series of Our Girl will be Michelle's last

The 32-year-old actress also spoke about the tough decision she made about leaving the role, saying: "It was a really, really difficult decision, it didn't come lightly," she began. "But I just felt like I wanted to explore other opportunities. I've been doing it four years now, and I absolutely love the show. Honestly, I really do and I love playing the character and I'm going to miss her."

The actress has been on the show for four years

Although the fourth instalment of the BBC drama will be Michelle's last, the series sees her character promoted up the ranks and given more responsibility, but she's still battling demons from her past. "It's more emotion-led this one," explained Michelle. "She's in the UK and she's been promoted to sergeant, and she's training a girl called Mimi. And you see in the first episode that there's an altercation and Mimi didn't handle it very well and she wants me to go [to Afghan], so she ends up joining them."

The actress continued: "But I think part of that reason for her to go is for her to get closure as well because that's where Elvis got killed. And you'll see again in the series that she hasn't actually dealt with his death. She's still grieving. And there's some form of PTSD there as well."

Our Girl returns to screens on Tuesday 24 March, 9pm, BBC One.

