Our Girl: fans are missing this one character as they react to emotional first episode Michelle Keegan stars in the BBC drama

Our Girl is back! The fourth series of the popular military drama starring Michelle Keegan returned to screens on Tuesday night and fans couldn't have been happier. However, the first episode of the fourth series, which will be lead star Michelle's final as Georgie Lane, was a rather emotional one and fans were missing a certain character.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our Girl series four official trailer

The first instalment in the new series saw a number of flashbacks for Georgie as she mourns the loss of her fiancé Elvis (played by Luke Pasqualino) who tragically died after a bomb was detonated remotely in Afghanistan at the end of series three. And it seems it was all too much for some viewers. Taking to social media, one viewer wrote: "It's so unfair to be showing Elvis flashbacks, as if we don't remember the sadness and don't miss him."

MORE: Michelle Keegan opens up about lonely final days filming Our Girl

The fourth series will be Michelle's last stint as Georgie Lane

Another echoed this feeling, as they wrote: "My heart still aches for Georgie and I miss Elvis, as if the flashbacks aren't enough," while another simply said: "Wow another very emotional episode. Loved it." However, one viewer seemed to welcome the flashbacks of Elvis, as they wrote: "That little flashback of Elvis on #OurGirl was just what I needed to get through this hell week."

MORE: Michelle Keegan reveals the parting souvenir she took from set of Our Girl

Georgie is training new army recruit Mimi

The latest instalment of the military drama will be Michelle's final portrayal of Sergeant Georgie Lane after she announced earlier in the year that she was to leave the show. Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters at the launch of the new series, the 32-year-old explained her reasons for stepping down from the role. "It was a really, really difficult decision, it didn't come lightly," she began. "But I just felt like I wanted to explore other opportunities. I've been doing it four years now, and I absolutely love the show. Honestly, I really do and I love playing the character and I'm going to miss her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.