Matt Baker bid his final farewell to The One Show on Tuesday evening in an emotional episode. The former Blue Peter star was honoured throughout his last show, which included a look back at his incredible work with Children in Need, where he has fronted the One Show Rickshaw Challenge since 2011. The charity event has seen Matt cycle a rickshaw around various parts of the country with groups of young people who have previously been supported by the children's charity. While Matt won't be a member of The One Show family come November, the star revealed that he very much hopes to continue taking part in the challenge.

Matt Baker is planning to return to Children in Need to take part in the Rickshaw Challenge later in the year

WATCH: Matt says goodbye to co-host Alex Jones on The One Show

The dad-of-two told co-host Alex Jones: "A lot of people keep asking me, am I going to be doing the tenth one? And let's hope so. That is my plan. Goodness me, it makes such a difference and if I can find a way to make it happen – all being well the rest of this year – then we will be on for number ten." Children in Need is very close to Matt's heart, and the television presenter is on the board of trustees for the organisation. Talking about how much the charity means to him, he said: "When you are part of something that's life-changing for so many people, it's incredibly special. Children in Need is a big part of my life as well. I am on the board of trustees and have been for many years, working alongside the late great Terry Wogan. It's a passion of mine and when you know that when you put a bit of effort in, it makes such a difference, then you just can't not do it. It's a highlight of my year, you know."

The One Show star has fronted The Rickshaw Challenge since 2011

Towards the end of The One Show on Tuesday night, Alex was close to tears, while Matt was visibly emotional as they said farewell. Matt has been self-isolating at his home in Hertfordshire following the coronavirus pandemic, and so wasn't in the studio with his co-host on his final day. Instead, he said his goodbyes from his living room. Alex revealed that the original plan was to have lots of drink, snacks and "a hangover" the following day to mark Matt's nine years on the famous red sofa. The former gymnast had a glass of gin and tonic with him to hand instead, and admitted he had kept his pet dog Bob with him during the show so that he had his paw to squeeze if he started feeling emotional.

Matt then paid tribute to Alex, telling the mum-of-two: "I've loved every single second I really have. And I've watched your life change, you got married, you've got two children, and it's quite amazing really isn't it? That we have been there together for nine, nearly ten years. And that's rare in the world of television."

