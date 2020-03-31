Matt Baker was clearly emotional as he waved goodbye to The One Show during his final episode on Tuesday evening. The host called in to the BBC programme via video link after he recently revealed he was having to self-isolate due to his household showing coronavirus symptoms, but it was saying goodbye to friend and co-host Alex Jones that proved emotional for the pair. Admitting that Matt was holding it together better than she was, a tearful Alex thanked her co-star and friend for everything. Matt replied: "I've loved every single second I really have. And I've watched your life change, you got married, you've got two children, and it's quite amazing really isn't it? That we have been there together for nine, nearly ten years. And that's rare in the world of television." Watch the moving goodbye in the video below.

VIDEO: Alex Jones and Matt Baker say goodbye on The One Show

Matt's final appearance on the show comes soon after Alex opened up about his replacement. "We decided that we aren’t going to rush into a decision of who to replace him," she told the Sun's TV Mag. "Matt nailed it, but it's a hard job. And it's got to be someone I can have a laugh with." The mum-of-two continued: "We'll probably have guest hosts a week at a time over summer. We've been racking our brains and there are lists and lists [of people], but I think the right person will become obvious in their own way."

Matt has been joining the show via video link

As for who Alex would love to see sat next to her on the sofa, she said: "There are loads of presenters and comedians I would love to see doing it permanently – my dream co-host is an amalgamation of different people – but they have got commitments. I’m hoping the universe will send the right person."

Matt fought back tears when he confirmed he was leaving The One Show during an episode in December. Sharing the reasons for his decision, the 42-year-old said he was excited about new career opportunities, but added, "most of all, I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed".

